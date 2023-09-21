How to unlock Spawn operator in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 are slated to receive the Season 6 update on September 27, 2023, and will get the new Spawn operator skin along with it. It is an iconic comic character that fights against evil forces to protect other people from ghastly paranormal creatures. The cosmetics for the upcoming patch look spectacular, especially with Spawn being added to the roster.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 players will be able to obtain this operator in-game after the Season 6 update goes live. The Spawn character was originally created by Todd McFarlane in Image Comics, and later rebooted by Todd, Paul Jenkins, and Jonboy Meyers. It is an interesting personality that fits the chaotic battleground of the multiplayer and battle royale titles.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the Spawn operator in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to get the Spawn operator in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Expand Tweet

Here is how you can secure the Spawn operator in Warzone 2 and MW2 with ease.

Launch your game after the update is downloaded and installed on the system.

Head over to the “Battle Pass” tab present on your home screen.

You will receive a Tier 0 Spawn skin at the start of the Battle Pass instantly.

The Spawn operator skin will evolve after you complete all 20 sectors present in the Battle Pass and provide a more daunting version of the same cosmetic.

It is important to note that this operator skin will only be available after the game receives the Season 6 update. You will have to purchase the Season 6 Battle Pass in order to gain access to the Spawn operator, and it will not be available through the in-game store.

More details about the Spawn operator

Expand Tweet

The first iteration of the Spawn operator that players will receive with the battle pass is a generic cosmetic and features a carry-on vest with magazine pockets. However, the skin boasts the monstrous physique of the hellspawn alongside its sharp claw-like hands. The armor is present as fragments and also showcases a pair of wrist protection skid pads for each hand.

The skin boasts a bright red colored scarf on Spawn's neck region. which hints towards its iconic red cape. The eyes glow green as a subtle nod to his Necroplasmic powers that might be showcased as a part of its unique animations. However, the Tier 0 Spawn skin lacks the spiky bracelets on the hands and the full-size red cape.

When players complete all sectors and finish the Battle Pass, they will gain access to a more sinister-looking Spawn operator. The developers might have ingrained all the little details of this comic book character in the ultimate skin upgrade locked behind the Battle Pass tiers.

It is important to note that Spawn will have different skin iterations, including Al Simmons (Burned Spawn).

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for more updates.