Superhero Spawn to reportedly come to Warzone and MW2

Spawn, a superhero from his own universe unaffiliated with DC or Marvel, will reportedly be joining Call of Duty: Warzone and MW2's battlefields in the next season. This information was revealed shortly after the release of Season 5 Reloaded. Leaks can heighten players' anticipation and interest, and dataminers have lately discovered specific Operators who are expected to be featured in both titles in the near future.

Spawn is a well-known character among Image Comics' readers. He has a massive fanbase and is popular as a dark and gloomy superhero. Even if it's only a leak, the possibility of his appearing in Warzone 2 and MW2 is a joy for his devoted fans.

Spawn obtained incredible powers and abilities after making a deal with the devil and selling his soul in exchange. If the datamined information turns out to be true, players will face his wrath on the game's battlefield. This article will provide them with the necessary details to understand the Operator leak.

When is Spawn coming to Warzone and MW2?

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone and MW2 is set to go live on September 27, 2023, and is expected to include Spawn. Season 5 included noteworthy crossovers between Amazon Prime Video's The Boys and the hip-hop world, such as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and much more.

The inclusion of renowned superheroes such as Spawn has the potential to increase the title's appeal, following a trend of spectacular collaborations that have enthralled the gaming community.

In addition to Spawn, dataminers have discovered information indicating the inclusion of three other characters in the future update: Skeletor (Master of the Universe) from He-Man, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, and Alucard, the vampire hero from Hellsing.

While it's possible that these characters may be incorporated into Season 6's content list, it's logical to anticipate their debut may not occur right away with the update's release. Instead, their inclusion in the gameplay is expected to be timed over Season 6's journey, offering excitement for gamers.

In terms of the latest crossover bundles, it appears that the Spawn Operator bundle will cost 2400 COD points, which is around $20. It should be noted that this information is based on datamining and should not be considered official. Players should not get their hopes up until further information is available.

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded are live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.