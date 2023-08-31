Alucard from Hellsing is reportedly coming to Warzone and MW2

Popular anime character Alucard will reportedly be joining Warzone and MW2 as an Operator in the near future. The details about the Operator came right after the Season 5 Reloaded update dropped. Upon mining the game files, data miners were able to dig out the names of a few licensed Operators who will be coming to the games with one of them being Alucard from Hellsing.

Alucard is the main protagonist in the popular anime and manga series Hellsing. A former human turned vampire, the character is considered one of the most powerful weapons of the Hellsing Organization. However, his days of fighting the dead are over, and he is now bringing his absolute might to the harsh battlefields of Warzone and MW2.

When is Alucard coming to Warzone and MW2?

Alucard is set to arrive in Warzone and MW2 with the Season 6 update, which is expected to go live on September 27, 2023. Considering his history fighting the forces of darkness, it isn't surprising that the character will be arriving in Season 6, which is also rumored to host the Haunting of Al Mazrah event. However, he isn't the only new Operator coming to the games.

Apart from the vampire hero, Skeletor from He-Man, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, and Spawn from Image Comics are also reported to join the titles in the upcoming update.

Operators in Call of Duty usually arrive in bundles that contain weapon blueprints and other in-game cosmetics. Considering that the Hellsing protagonist will come in a bundle of his own, fans can expect this Operator bundle to cost around 2400 CP.

However, it is worth noting here that the details of the Operators were extracted by data miners from the game files only. Call of Duty is yet to officially announce these characters and hence should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That covers everything that there is to know about the popular manga hero joining the Call of Duty universe as an Operator.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.