Iconic He-Man villain Skeletor will reportedly come to Call of Duty as Operator

The infamous He-Man villain, Skeletor, is set to join Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 as a playable Operator. The details about this development emerged after the Season 5 Reloaded update went live. After Activision's collaboration with Tomb Raider, dataminers found mentions of a few more licensed Operators in the game files, along with Skeletor.

Whether it's through memes or the popular cartoon series He-Man, Skeletor is a well-known figure. The supervillain has only one goal - the secrets of Castle Grayskull - and he will not stop until he has it all. But gone are the days when he used to fight against He-Man, and now he is all ready to set foot into a new warzone and transition into the era of modern warfare.

When is Skeletor coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and MW2?

Expand Tweet

Skeletor will be joining Call of Duty: Warzone and MW2 with the Season 6 update, which is expected to go live on September 27, 2023. However, the supervillain isn't the only familiar face that players will see. Along with him, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, Spawn from Image Comics, and Alucard from Helsing, are also set to join the games in the near future.

Although their prices haven't been revealed at the moment, these Operators are expected to arrive in bundles priced at 2400 CP. If previous trends are something to go by, these will also contain weapon blueprints, special finishing moves, and a lot of other in-game cosmetics such as Calling Cards, Weapon Charms, and more.

With that said, it is worth noting here these details were derived from datamines of the game files and their exact date of arrival cannot be said for certain. Moreover, until Call of Duty officially announces the Operators, the 3D character models and their exact appearance would be tough to determine.

That covers everything that there is to know about the iconic supervillain joining the Call of Duty universe as an Operator.

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.