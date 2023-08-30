All bug fixes in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

The notes for Warzone 2 and MW2's Reloaded patch for Season 5 have been released. Along with several bug fixes that improve gameplay stability, this mid-season update includes significant content such as three new weapons, operators, maps, and more. Activision's desire to improve the gaming experience is evident in this update, considering all the changes it offers.

This article will feature a complete list of bug fixes included in the Season 5 Reloaded release. These changes are necessary to preserve Warzone 2 and MW2's gameplay balance since such glitches disrupt the gameplay experience.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Bug Fixes will enhance the gameplay experience

Here are all the bug fixes this patch has brought:

Global Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which meleeing with a Throwing Knife might knock down fully armored players in one blow.

Fixed a bug that might force players to start without a weapon.

Fixed a bug in which GS Magna platinum tasks did not contribute to polyatomic unlock progress.

Bipods were floating when installed, which was fixed.

Issue fixed where players were encouraged to rejoin a match after being eliminated and disconnected.

Issue fixed where under certain scenarios, targeted sniper kills would not track.

Issue fixed where the Platinum Challenge for the GS Magna was not counting towards the Polyatomic Challenges unlock criteria.

The Platinum Challenge camo category now tracks the accomplishment of the Gold Camo Challenge for the Crossbow, which was previously not the case.

Issue fixed where even by leveling up Cronen Squall to level 19 would not unlock the incendiary ammunition.

Issue fixed where the Firing range is not available when accessed through the Gunsmith menu while the Player is in a Raid or Private Match.

Issue fixed related to the progress of the Akimbo FTAC Siege challenge for attachments.

Fixed a bug in which the Soul Sever death effect did not appear while the ISO Hemlock was equipped.

Fixed an issue with ascenders missing noises on occasion.

Fixed a bug in which gunshot noises did not play on water strikes.

Fixed a bug in which hostage pickup noises were occasionally repeated.

Modern Warfare 2 Bug Fixes

The bounty issue was fixed where the HVT goal icons would not correctly clear if a Player disconnected while being the HVT.

Fixed a problem in Knock Out when the announcer would say the match timer had expired even if there was still time on the clock.

Fixed a bug in Prisoner Rescue where the captive would become caught T-posing if the carrier was killed at an improper drop site.

Fixed an issue in Big Capture the Flag where a placeholder appeared after the player was killed by APC cannon fire.

Fixed an issue that enabled Field Upgrades and Killstreaks to be utilized across all game types on 2v2 maps.

Fixed an issue that permitted the usage of Field Upgrades in Havoc Private Matches.

Various collision issues in a variety of Multiplayer maps have been resolved.

Several floating components in several Multiplayer maps have been fixed.

Miscellaneous audio fixes have been included in a variety of Multiplayer maps.

Warzone 2 Bug Fixes

Issue fixed where the amount of ammunition taken up by Warzone 2 players was inaccurately shown.

Issue fixed where the Most Wanted contract UI widget remained active when the target was removed.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Warzone 2 team of the Most Wanted target to earn the prize if the contract was completed.

A bug that prevented certain Warzone 2 players from utilizing the Deployable Buy Station has been fixed.

Fixed a bug that prevented Warzone 2 players from exiting the match during Exfil after finishing second.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mortar Strike symbol to show improperly on the Tac Map.

A bug that allowed Warzone 2 players to seize a UAV Tower while inside a vehicle has been fixed.

Issue fixed where killfeed displayed incorrect vehicle icons.

DMZ Bug Fixes

Missions that require players to acquire or extract a certain weapon will now count progress when a Blueprint (i.e. "Disarming Presence") is acquired or extracted.

Fixed a bug with the Gas Mask that allowed durability to be reset.

Fixed a bug in which a Warzone 2's DMZ player could not plead for assistance as a solo after being interrogated.

Fixed an exploit that allowed Dead Drops weapon duplication.

Issue fixed related to the "Quid Pro Quo" mission where it did not work when the Vondel Castle was not an Active Combat Zone.

A number of problems with upgrades not correctly unlocking the later upgrades in their FOB progression have been resolved.

Several errors in mission descriptions have been corrected.

A number of problems with some vehicle turrets not counting for objectives that require killing from a vehicle have been resolved.

A number of difficulties with missions requiring players to extract with a full Backpack no longer working if the player equips a Scavenger Backpack have been resolved.

The "Ready to Rock" mission no longer incorrectly tracked 3-plate carrier variations.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to access vehicles while setting or defusing explosives at a supply station.

Fixed a number of instances where Secure Supplies contract caches may end up in strongholds.

Fixed a bug in which the objective symbol would vanish when a new Player joined your team during Secure Intel contracts.

A number of difficulties with tasks requiring the player to kill adversaries under radiation not successfully racking in Koschei Complex radiation have been resolved.

Fixed a bug in which Self-Revive kits might remain active after death.

Several problems have been resolved. preventing certain daily Urgent Missions from being completed

Issue fixed where taking a Self-Revive from a Self-Revive Box did not contribute towards mission progress.

Fixed a bug in which certain notes having monetary value were not unlocked when extracted.

Fixed an issue where non-solo players were receiving a Self-Revive from the solo Self-Revive Box.

Fixed a bug in which upgrade progress was not displayed until the game was reset.

Fixed a bug in which killing friendly Shadow Company members was treated as killing an adversary.

Fixed an issue where currency values were being improperly adjusted following a revived Plea for Help.

Fixed a bug in which the "Extract Weapons Case" Urgent Mission was not always accurately counted.

Issue fixed where the revive camera operated inconsistently in water.

Addressed a number of issues that arose as a result of players being revived by their own squad after swapping teams.

Those are all the bug fixes included in Warzone 2 and MW2's Season 5 Reloaded update.