Best Warzone 2 loadout and tuning for FTAC Siege in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has received three new weapons in the Season 3 Reloaded patch that went live on May 10, 2023. The FTAC Siege is a great sidearm gun that can set a new bar for the class. Players can utilize the advanced gunsmith platform and customize the gun to fit their playstyle, as it comes with a fast, automatic fire rate.

Warzone 2 continues introducing variety in its weapon arsenal with two additional guns - GS Magna and the Throwing Star (in the lethal category). It is important to note that all three new items have their own unlock criteria and can be unlocked throughout the platform.

This article will highlight the best FTAC Siege build for Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded.

How can the best FTAC Siege setup be built for Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded?

Activision propagates all information about the latest patches through its official Call of Duty blog. The developers are tasked with maintaining the balance throughout the massive battle royale with the help of different patches to implement weapon and combat adjustments. Amid all the chaos, the publisher must also release new weapons to refresh the pace of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The FTAC Siege is described as a fully automatic pistol that can provide its peak performance in close-quarter combat. The official blog also states that the gun does not support an Akimbo attachment yet, which could be released in the future. While it cannot replace the Sub Machine Gun category, it can be a viable choice for the secondary slot in close-range gunfights.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Xten RR-40

Xten RR-40 Barrel: CMRN-50

CMRN-50 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: SUR-160

SUR-160 Stock: FTAC Siege Stock

Recommended tuning:

Xten RR-40: -0.68 vertical, +0.55 horizontal

-0.68 vertical, +0.55 horizontal CMRN-50: +0.24 vertical, +0.25 horizontal

+0.24 vertical, +0.25 horizontal SUR-160: -0.45 vertical, -0.23 horizontal

-0.45 vertical, -0.23 horizontal FTAC Siege Stock: -1.81 vertical, -1.24 horizontal

The Xten RR-40 increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity, alongside providing sound suppression. It slightly affects the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The CMRN-50 is primarily used because it can increase recoil control and damage range. The 50-round drum is a great way to ensure players can take extensive gunfights without reloading too often in close-range situations.

The SUR-160 rear grip increases sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds, and the FTAC Siege stock attachment further increases aiming stability and recoil control. However, the stock can take a toll on the weapon's mobility.

How to unlock the FTAC Siege?

The FTAC Siege is reasonably easy to unlock as the criteria are simple, but it may take a bit of a grind for the player base. The official blog mentions that players must complete the weapon challenge, which requires 50 hip-fire kills with a sidearm. This can be achieved over a couple of matches and accumulates over time.

Alternatively, players can also opt to directly purchase the entire bundle and instantly unlock the FTAC Siege for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The Season 3 Reloaded update has brought along a lot of new content to satiate the player base. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides and recent updates.

