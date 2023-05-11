How to fix Modern Warfare 2 error code 0x887a0005 in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 users may encounter an error with the code 0x887a0005 while trying to launch the game. This issue can cause the shooter title to crash abruptly and seems to be linked to a certain Nvidia feature, making it exclusive to PC users. This error can present itself to any PC player, irrespective of the platform they use, Steam of Battle.net.

Modern Warfare 2 recently received the Season 3 Reloaded update, which introduced a variety of playable content, including new game modes, weapons, and even cosmetics. However, this title may have some stability issues that can hinder the gameplay experience. This article, though, will only focus on MW2’s 0x887a0005 error code in Season 3 Reloaded and offer a few potential fixes for it.

How to potentially fix Modern Warfare 2 error code 0x887a0005

There are a few fixes for Modern Warfare 2's 0x887a0005 error code that have reportedly worked for new users and helped them play this game smoothly. You can try employing the methods listed below to try and prevent it from crashing.

Scan and Repair

If you are a Steam user, right-click on the game inside the Steam library and then select Properties. Go to Local Files and click on “Verify integrity of game files” to start the repair process.

If you're a Battle.net user, click on the gear icon near the Play button and choose Scan and Repair. This method can be useful as the title gets checked, and any missing or corrupted files are reacquired.

Restart the system

Rebooting the PC can also be an effective method to circumvent such an error code. This can help the system locate and read all files and avoid skipping critical game assets.

Update drivers

Go to your graphics card driver software and look for any new updates. Download and install the new patch and then restart your PC. There is a chance that the card manufacturers have updated the firmware and fixed the issue.

Turn off NVCamera

Nvidia Ansel is a feature that helps players take high-definition images of games. This has no official way to turn it off so users will need to delete the “NvCamera” folder from the path: C:\Windows\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispi.inf_amd64_807bbbd5b556d8f2.

Please note that the alphanumeric mark on the “nv_dispi.inf_amd64_807bbbd5b556d8f2” can be different for each individual. Run CMD as administrator and execute the “NvCameraEnable.exe off” command.

Reinstall

You can try reinstalling the entire game if none of these methods work. But before deleting all files, try reaching out to Activision Support for guidance.

These methods are not guaranteed to work for everyone and but have helped out a few Modern Warfare 2 players. You can check out the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and its developers for the latest MW2-related announcements, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

Poll : 0 votes