Best GS Magna loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The GS Magna is a secondary weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The pistol is a new addition to the title that arrived with the Season 3 Reloaded update. It is quite similar to the .50 GS pistol in terms of appearance, damage, and overall handling. However, the main differentiator of the GS Magna is that it is a fully automatic gun. It combines great damage and a fast fire rate to deal devastating damage.

But this comes at a cost. The recoil on the pistol is extremely high, which makes it impossible to use the GS Magna at range, and hence its viability is limited to close-quarter combat only.

This renders the weapon very situational, and one will need to equip a few attachments and curate a proper class around it to get the most out of this pistol.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the GS Magna in Warzone 2, the best Perks, class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the GS Magna in Warzone 2?

As already established, the GS Magna is a heavy hitter that excels at close-range encounters. Hence for use in Warzone 2, players will need to equip a primary gun that performs brilliantly at range. For this purpose, the ideal weapon classes would be Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles. If you are going to pick an Assault Rifle, it is advised to go with the Lachmann 556, TAQ-56, or the M4. If you are deciding on a Battle Rifle, the Cronen Squall, TAQ-V, and the SO-14 are recommended picks.

When it comes to Perks, it is advised to go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and finally, High Alert. For Equipment, the ideal ones for this loadout would be Stun Grenades and Semtex.

While these Perks and Equipment will increase your chances of survival in the game, they don't improve your chances of winning gunfights with the pistol. For this purpose, you will need to equip a few attachments.

The section below covers the best attachments for the GS Magna in Warzone 2.

What are the best attachments for the GS Magna?

Attachments have an impact on how a weapon will perform. Hence, they should be used to mitigate the weaknesses and enhance its strengths. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of the GS Magna in the game, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: SA Longshot-50

SA Longshot-50 Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS

EXF Fifty GS Ammunition: .50 Pistol Hollowpoint

.50 Pistol Hollowpoint Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo

SA Longshot-50 boosts the weapon damage range and bullet velocity. However, this attachment's most important change is that it increases the hip fire accuracy, making the pistol viable for quick close-range fights.

EXF Fifty GS is a suppressor that helps with smoothening the recoil of the pistol and helps in overall recoil control, making you more accurate.

.50 Pistol Hollowpoint has a crippling effect that slows down the player, making it easier to connect the follow-up shots.

13 Round Mag ensures that you don't have to reload in the middle of a fight. Since the Season 4 update increased the base health of all players, this attachment is a must.

Finally, GS Magna Akimbo lets you wield the weapon in both hands. While it is true that this will take away your ability to aim down the sights, at close ranges, that won't be necessary, and the combined power of two guns can annihilate your foes in seconds.

How to unlock the GS Magna in Warzone 2

Unlocking the GS Magna in both Warzone 2 is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is to get 30 headshot kills using the .50 GS. These kills must be Operator kills and won't count the AI eliminations. If you own Modern Warfare 2, this can be done by playing a few matches.

On the other hand, you can simply buy a Bundle from the in-game store that contains a Blueprint for this pistol.

On the other hand, you can simply buy a Bundle from the in-game store that contains a Blueprint for this pistol.

