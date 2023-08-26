Call of Duty players on Reddit are happy with "Dead Silence returning as a perk" in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 is the most anticipated game of 2023, and the switch of Dead Silence from a controversial Field Upgrade to a returning perk raises expectations. Initially introduced in Call of Duty as a perk, the developers aimed to make it dynamic by transforming it into a Field Upgrade, generating community controversy. Responding to significant fan remarks, the upcoming release brings Dead Silence back as a perk. This decision links the game with franchise roots, increasing user excitement and expectation for a fun gameplay experience.

As seen by countless claims of excitement on Reddit, the reappearance of this specific benefit has prompted a wave of happiness throughout the community. This article will thoroughly examine the broad spectrum of community reactions to the reappearance of Dead Silence as a perk in Modern Warfare 3.

The return of Dead Silence as a perk has delighted the Modern Warfare 3 community

The FPS community's enthusiasm for Modern Warfare 3 is evident, as the title promises to fulfill the fans' most cherished desires. Among these expectations, the reintroduction of Dead Silence as a perk has become a significant source of happiness for the community.

Among the pleased users, one Reddit user named u/SnokeRenVader expressed his joy in a post titled:

"Happy dead silence is returning as a perk…but should not be anywhere near as OP as the field upgrade."

The user added that Dead Silence is an unpopular move as a field upgrade in Modern Warfare 2. However, as a field upgrade, it said some significant buffs where the movement became faster, along with Mine/Claymore detection avoidance. The expectation here is that the perk retains its originality with the only ability where it allows players to make silent footsteps.

In an unexpected twist, the popular Dead Silence perk in MW3 will be renamed 'Ninja perk.' This change has sparked debate, with people stating its unique mechanisms. Notably, a Reddit user pointed out a difference: if you are running without distractions, other players will hear you coming.

However, many users expressed their happiness in the comment section, where one user stated that he is glad that the perk is back since the game has some loud footsteps.

Some users even said they would love to see the perk and field upgrade return in Modern Warfare 3.

Another user claimed that Ninja perk would be the perfect solution since total footstep suppression would be too overpowered.

A section of the community hopes that the creators recreate the perk from Call of Duty 4 when players' footsteps are reduced, but not ultimately.

In conclusion, the community is ecstatic about the return of the perk. The general feeling, however, is to maintain the original feeling, emphasizing reduced footstep noises over total silence, highlighting a desire for a genuine gameplay experience.

Modern Warfare 3's beta phase will start on October 6, and the title will be officially released across all platforms on November 10, 2023.