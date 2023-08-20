Hackers are reportedly using "tools" to unlock Nicki Minaj Operator in Modern Warfare 2

The upcoming Nicki Minaj Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2 has sparked confusion within the COD community as some players have come across it ahead of time during matches, most likely as a result of cheaters using unlock tools to gain access to this yet-to-be-released bundle. These tools provide unauthorized access to premium material as well as to unreleased bundles.

This scenario has left players perplexed and irritated, with many questioning the lack of developer action in countering these hacking tools. Despite being banned quickly, players using advanced hacking tools continue to reemerge with new accounts, prolonging the problem.

This article investigates the unauthorized unlocking of the Nicki Minaj bundle and explores potential fixes provided by the community to successfully handle the issue.

Hackers used unauthorized 'Tools' to unlock Nicki Minaj Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2

Reddit user u/jambo_1983 recently posted a screenshot of an eliminated opponent in Modern Warfare 2 equipped with the unannounced Nicki Minaj bundle. Since the package is not yet publicly accessible, the user voiced confusion, asking how others obtained it. He further questioned whether geographical differences allow access to the bundle, as it is still unavailable in his area.

In response to his inquiry, numerous users hopped into the comment section claiming that it is an unlock tool that hackers use to obtain unauthorized access to premium content.

Some also claimed that such unlock tools are available in games other than Modern Warfare 2.

Many players are annoyed that hackers have free access to pricey or unreleased bundles, such as the Nicki Minaj one, while legal gamers must invest significant amounts of funds to get them.

One user confirmed the existence of such unlock tools, revealing that his account was quickly banned that very day. This shows that the developers are working hard to counteract such hacking tools.

Another user expressed confidence, implying that this problem will be prioritized owing to its potential financial effect, distinguishing it from other issues.

From the above community reactions, it is evident that there are hackers using unlock tools to gain an unfair advantage in acquiring premium content. These players are frequently banned to preserve the title's integrity.

However, some complex hacking tools come with Hardware ID (HWID) spoofers, changing the hacker's gaming system's hardware IDs, making it harder for game anti-cheat systems like Ricochet to recognize them.

As a result, a banned player can create a new account and use the unlock tools again, thanks to the HWID spoofer.

To counter such types of tools, some users suggested a phone verification process that will limit hackers from creating multiple accounts.

Additionally, a user suggested pricing the title at $1 with phone verification or $10 without verification.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.