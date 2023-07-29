Call of Duty's recent ban has resulted in the removal of 14,000 accounts for cheating and hacking in the last 24 hours in MW 2, and Warzone 2 marks a significant step forward for the developers. The official announcement was made via their Twitter account, @Call of Duty Updates.

Taking this action is a significant move in the correct direction as the developers acknowledge the gravity of the problem that is impacting the gaming experience of legit players.

Ricochet, the title's anti-cheat technology, has recently been uplifted with innovative features to prevent hackers. Despite previous efforts, the issue of cheaters persisting has necessitated further action. The developers have implemented new measures to ensure that all cheaters and hackers are banned, thereby safeguarding the franchise's integrity.

Over 14,000 accounts were banned in Warzone 2 and MW 2 in the past 24 hours

In a significant step toward the upcoming Season 5 update, the developers have taken bold action to preserve the integrity of Warzone 2 and MW 2 by shutting down on cheaters. A robust cheat detection system has been implemented to catch cheaters at the source and prevent them from escaping, ensuring fair and appropriate punishment. During a 2-hour time frame, over 14,000 accounts were banned, indicating a notable influence.

Call of Duty Updates @CODUpdates #MWII #Warzone



In the last 24 hours, new detections directly targeting cheat developers at the source has led to over 14,000 account bans for cheating and hacking in Modern Warfare II and Warzone. In the last 24 hours, new detections directly targeting cheat developers at the source has led to over 14,000 account bans for cheating and hacking in Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

The developers have revealed this via their Twitter account, stating:

"In the last 24 hours, new detections directly targeting cheat developers at the source has led to over 14,000 account bans for cheating and hacking in Modern Warfare II and Warzone."

Players can now fully immerse themselves in the game and engage in fair combat without the intrusion of cheaters, thanks to this accomplishment that marks a new phase. The gaming experience will be enhanced, creating an environment where genuine players can enjoy both games without fearing unfair competition.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone 14,000 cheaters and hackers were banned from Warzone and Modern Warfare II after new cheat detections were implemented to directly target cheat developers “at the source”. pic.twitter.com/uVLmgkK3XV

The title now features strong security measures with its anti-cheat system Ricochet, making it extremely difficult for hackers to penetrate. In spite of this, developers must remain vigilant, closely monitoring and stopping any attempts to get around the system.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.