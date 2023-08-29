When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 begin?

It is expected that there will be a Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 before MW3’s launch on November 10. Its content was leaked after a paper allegedly from Activision was made public. This document was accessed through a network compromise in December 2022, and it included a number of details.

Season 6 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 appears to also have been verified by a message on the new Xbox dashboard mentioning the season's finish date.

As part of the season, you may expect some tweaks like nerfs and buffs to the top Modern Warfare 2 weapons, new weapons, game modes, maps, and operators.

In this article, we will go over everything that we know about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 till now.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 expected release dates

Although nothing from Activision has been confirmed, it can be expected that there will be another season of MW2 and Warzone. MW3 will be released this November 10, and this release puts it just at the right time for another season of MW2 to take place after Season 5 ends. This leaves around two months of free time, which is exactly how long the MW2 and Warzone 2 seasons last.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 is expected to be released on September 27, 2023, for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will span 55 days, according to the in-game battle pass timer. Based on this timer alone, we can predict a September 27 release date unless there is a delay.

This would make Season 5 one of the shortest seasons of the year. Given that the Reloaded update didn't provide much new content for Season 5, Infinity Ward may be saving a lot for this season before the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

A new season for MW2 and Warzone 2 is obviously going to involve new maps, game modes, weapons, features, and rewards to be obtained from both the Platinum Tier and Free Tier for the Battle Royale mode and any additional game style.

Although no major details about content were divulged, the Haunting of Saba event is something that can be expected since it was previously a fan favorite.

A limited-time event named Haunting of Verdansk was held in the previous battle royale game, bringing an ominous flavor to the game to commemorate Halloween in Call of Duty.

If Season 6 happens during Halloween 2023, it will not be strange if Activision decides to feature another spooky event in the game.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded will go live on August 31 at 9 am PT across all platforms and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.