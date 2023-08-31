Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6: Release date, Operators, and more 

Before the release of Call of Duty: MW3, it is predicted that Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 will be released. A notice on the new Xbox dashboard announcing the season's end date appears to have also confirmed a new season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Meanwhile, WZ2's Season 5 is already in its second half, owing to the Season 5 Reloaded update.

With the Season 5 Reloaded update, fans have received an array of new content, featuring new weapons and the return of Armored Royale and Unhinged Solos. While many are rushing to enjoy everything this update presents, others are already looking ahead. The new season will most likely be the final full season before the release of Modern Warfare 3.

Here's when Warzone 2 Season 6 is set to begin, as well as what is expected to be in the coming update.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 expected release dates

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 6 is set to begin on September 27. Although the developers are yet to confirm the date, this is when the in-game countdown mentioned in the Season 5 Battle Pass will expire. According to it, Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will last 55 days.

This gives players around two months of free time, which is the normal duration of the MW2 and WZ2 seasons. However, it was discovered in July that the WZ2 Season 5 end date was stated as September 20, one week sooner than previously assumed. It has not been proven which of these dates is correct at the time of writing.

Season 5 would be one of the year's shorter seasons. Given that the Reloaded update didn't add much new material, it's possible that Infinity Ward is reserving a lot for this season prior to the launch of CoD: Modern Warfare 3.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 expected Operators

Captain Price is expected to be in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

While Call of Duty: WZ2 Season 6 is still in the works, a leak has shown a few crossover Operators as well as a returning favorite. Dataminer Task Force Leakers discovered mentions of a number of beloved characters concealed in the Season 5 Reloaded update's files, implying the presence of new Operators in the game.

Here are the leaked Operators expected to be in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6:

Captain Price (Call of Duty 2)

Spawn (Image Comics)

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe)

Alucard (Hellsing)

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 expected items

With the impending release of the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season, the specific features of the update remain unknown. Certain constant features tend to accompany large updates, providing a hint into what players can expect. This includes the addition of new weapons, changes to game balance through buffs and nerfs, and the addition of new Operators, each with their own set of skills to bring to the table.

The Battle Pass is expected to bring its array of cosmetic rewards and challenges, limited-time modes, and events that promise engaging twists to the usual gameplay. As with previous seasons, changes to the map are likely with new areas and terrain alterations.

In the last battle royale game, a limited-time event called Haunting of Verdansk was held, providing an unsettling flavor to the game to honor Halloween in Call of Duty. If the season takes place during Halloween 2023, it will not be surprising if Activision includes another spooky event in the game.

Although the specifics are yet to be unveiled, these recurring elements hint at an exciting season filled with fresh content and experiences for WZ2 players.

Call of Duty: MW2 and WZ2 Season 5 Reloaded will go live on August 31 at 9 am PT across all platforms and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.