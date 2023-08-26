10 best celebrity Call of Duty Operators in 2023

Call of Duty has successfully established itself among the finest first-person shooter franchises on both console and PC in the years since its debut (2003). With a series of games covering notable conflicts in history and picturing wars in the far future, CoD has provided fans with a lot of engaging and highly re-playable material in the last two decades.

While the games in the franchise are obviously based on military events and conflicts involving special forces operatives, a new trend has involved licensed characters, both fictitious and actual, entering the combat scenes in the game. This article will look at the top 10 celebrity CoD Operators in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 10 celebrity Call of Duty Operators in 2023

1) Snoop Dogg (CoD: Vanguard)

Snoop Dogg in Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

There is no one who will "drop it like it's hot" like Snoop Dogg when it comes to dominating the virtual battlefield as an Operator. The hip-hop artist is well-known for his passion for competitive gaming, particularly CoD. He even founded the Gangsta Gaming League. Hence, adding Snoop to the list of celebrity Operators is the perfect way to kick off this list.

2) Leatherface (Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Leatherface in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

During the Halloween season in 2019's Modern Warfare, Leatherface joined Billy from Saw as an available Operator. Verdansk even had a secluded farmhouse within its jurisdiction that hinted at the arrival of Leatherface as it was evidently not intended for an ordinary family. In the distance, you could hear the soundbites of a chainsaw.

3) Ghostface (CoD Black Ops: Cold War)

Ghostface in Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (Image via Activision)

Ghostface is an unusual figure to see on the battlefield among the extensive list of serial-killer, horror villains. After all, it's strange to watch a character dressed in wraith-like garb controlling an AR like a total boss. Fans of the character know him to be a collector of bladed or sharp objects, with a preference for knives.

Ghostface was offered as an Operator skin for a limited time during the 2021 Halloween season. So, if you got the skin and want to scare a bunch of unwary Warzone Operators, put on the outfit, grab a knife, and follow the targets – exactly like in the movies.

4) The Terminator T-1000 (CoD: Vanguard)

The Terminator T-1000 in Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Don't worry, you can use the T2 villain as an Operator. Along with Arnold's T-800, there's Robert Patrick's evil T-1000 who will turn heads as the liquid-metal death machine dressed in a motorcycle cop costume. With both the T-800 and T-1000 available as player Operators, you might be able to watch a re-enactment of one of T2's most spectacular action sequences, which involved these two hashing it out in a gun duel.

5) Rambo (CoD Black Ops: Cold War)

Rambo in Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (Image via Activision)

CoD Black Ops: Cold War's major plot and themes are set in the 1980s, during the height of the Cold War. For good measure, the developer decided to incorporate some popular '80s entertainment into the overall multiplayer experience. John Rambo is a wonderful fit for the all-out combat that unfolds in Verdansk during a chaotic Battle Royale game.

6) The Terminator T-800 (Call Of Duty: Vanguard)

The Terminator T-800 in Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 made an appearance as a playable Operator in CoD: Vanguard. This time, his aim wasn't only to kill Sarah Connor or the T-1000, instead everyone was a target.

Fans of the film franchise can roam the battlefield dressed like Arnold. However, if you want an even more sci-fi appearance, utilize battle-damaged skin or remove the skin entirely to reveal the laser-eyed endoskeleton beneath.

7) John McClane (Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War)

John McClane in Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (Image via Activision)

John McClane of Die Hard fame is the second of two '80s action actors to appear in Black Ops: Cold War. McClane has had enough of tossing terrorists like Hans Gruber off Nakatomi Plaza. In CoD, he can now put his one-man army talents to test in the battlefields. Some of his execution animations are incredibly designed and seem to have been lifted directly from the film.

8) Frank the Rabbit (CoD: Black Ops Cold War)

Frank the Rabbit in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Frank, sometimes known as 'Donnie Darko,' is the second most popular character introduced in CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War during the "The Haunting" event. He is available as a skin for the Baker Operator in the Donnie Darko Tracer Pack.

In the film 'Donnie Darko,' Frank the Rabbit (Franklin Anderson Jr.) is one of the Manipulated Dead. He is portrayed as an anti-hero whose mission is to assist Donnie, the protagonist, in correcting the chronology of his native reality. Jake Gyllenhaal plays both Donnie and Frank (without the mask).

9) Armored Titan (Call Of Duty: Vanguard)

Armored Titan in Call Of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

It's difficult to picture something as emotional and realistic as CoD's environment crossing over with an anime. Attack on Titan has become a hugely successful anime in recent years, so it is only natural that two entertainment business titans will collide.

Only in this meeting does an Armoured Titan skin appear as an Operator. However, don't expect a gigantic Titan to rampage about Verdansk each and every time a player wears the skin. He is, of course, scaled to human proportions.

10) Billy the Puppet / Jigsaw (CoD: Warzone)

Billy the Puppet / Jigsaw in Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Billy the Puppet, often known as Jigsaw, is another Operator skin that was released during "The Haunting of Verdansk" in CoD: Warzone. By purchasing the SAW Bundle, players can gain access to him.

Even though "The Haunting of Verdansk" event has concluded, these two previous bundles should still be accessible in the store, for everyone to purchase the Operator on a regular basis.

For more such articles on Operators and more related updates follow Sportskeeda's CoD Section.