Call of Duty X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Shredder bundle price, what's included and more

If you are a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a Call of Duty fan, this is a great time to hop onto the chaotic world of the FPS franchise. Shredder, the notorious villain from the TMNT franchise, is now a playable character in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

This might be a shocker, but the franchise's fascination with pop culture is not old news. We have seen the FPS giant teaming up with Attack on Titan, King Kong vs Godzilla, Rambo, Ghostface, and many more. Now that the archenemy of Splinter is in the world of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you can become the ultimate villain from TMNT.

What's included in The Shredder bundle in Call of Duty

First appearing in 1984's TMNT comic, The Shredder immediately became the fan-favorite villain in the franchise. The character is known as the alter ego of Foot Clan leader Oroku Saki.

From big screens to animation, the character has always been present when it comes to our favorite ninja turtles to face the ultimate obstacle. The new crossover between Call of Duty and the TMNT franchise will surely bring back some hardcore nostalgia for fans who have been a part of this journey since their childhood.

Here is a list of the items that you'll get upon buying the new 'Shredder' bundle:

Shredder operator

ISO Hemlock assault rifle blueprint - "Saki"

KV Broadside shotgun blueprint - "Oroku"

Dual Kodachis blueprint - "Steel Claws"

Weapon vinyl decal - "Shredded"

Light tank vehicle skin - "Utrom"

Finishing move - "Shred'em Up"

Weapon charm - "Foot Clan"

Emblem - "The Shredder"

The Shredder bundle price and more

Here is how you can obtain the Shredder pack for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Launch any of the games and head over to the Store tab.

Scroll down and you can find the TMNT Shredder bundle.

Click on purchase and meet the requirements, and the bundle will be added to your inventory.

The bundle will cost 2,400 Call of Duty points, which is equivalent to $24.

In-game cosmetics have always been a primary source of microtransactions in multiplayer games. If you are wondering if the bundle is worth it, that completely depends on you. The Shredder operator will surely bring back some hardcore nostalgia for 90's kids as the character was a big part of their childhood and it is great to see franchises like Call of Duty collaborating with pop culture and bringing the two worlds together.

