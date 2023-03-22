Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players spooked by a "creepy breathing" sound in the lobbies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fans have recently reported that they are hearing weird noises in the game lobbies. After the game received its mid-season "Reloaded" update, this weird creepy sound started to appear.

Any online game relies heavily on audio. Developers are constantly gathering data to provide players with optimal modifications to make the game feel more realistic and provide a great gameplay experience. Many players crash up their settings to hear some minute noises.

To get the most out of the audio options, players can even use PC-specific settings like "Loudness Equalization" to enhance their audio. Now, players who have turned up their volume to max have reported hearing a strange breathing sound in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 lobbies.

More on the eerie breathing sound that has made the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fans uneasy

There's a new audio "thing" circulating around the community. Players can hear strange spooky sounds such as a man's heavy breathing.

Community post about the weird sound in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Reddit)

TmAimOND, a Reddit user, noticed the eerie sound and was the first to post it on Reddit and requested the developers to remove it. He stated that the menu is quiet, but when the volume is cranked up to the max, he can hear someone's breathing and that it is very creepy, particularly late at night while alone in the room.

Later, another user, ASBiggestFan, posted a video lowering the other menu audio, allowing others to hear the spooky noise more clearly. Many others jumped into the comment section of both posts and stated that they also faced this issue.

One user stated that he can barely hear the sound even when wearing noise-canceling headphones at maximum volume and suggested that it might depend on EQ settings in-game and audio hardware.

There has been a lot of confusion and conjecture among the community, with many believing that it is a glitch that enables you to hear the sounds even after the battle has ended, or that it is a dev-implemented audio setting feature. Nothing is certain right now and the makers must formally declare whether this is a bug or a built-in audio function.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

