Modern Warfare 2 audio guide: How to turn on Loudness Equalization

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward. Fast-paced gunfights against opposing combatants dominate the gameplay.

Players should have excellent audio settings to dominate the competitive scene in multiplayer mode. The environment created here is complicated, with large structures and various terrains. Great sound will help gamers to grasp the position of their opponents precisely.

Loudness Equalization is an overpowered PC-exclusive audio option and is banned for CDL (Call of Duty League) players. This article will cover everything a player needs to know about this setting in greater depth.

How to enable Loudness Equalization setting in Modern Warfare 2

Loudness Equalization is a nifty and potent setting that helps players get the most out of the audio settings and allows them to pinpoint the enemy's footsteps with the greatest accuracy.

It is prohibited for CDL players because of its precision; however, casual players who wish to go up the ranks can activate Loudness Equalization and dominate ranked matches. This setting is PC-exclusive and cannot be found in-game. PlayStation and Xbox players will not be able to utilize it.

Steps to turn on Loudness Equalization:

In the taskbar, find the Speaker icon and right-click on it. Select the Sounds option and open it. Then, go to the Playback tab and choose the default speaker or headphones present there. Right-click the default device and go to Properties. After that, find and click the Enhancements tab. Find the Loudness Equalization setting and check/tick the box beside it. Finally, click Apply to confirm the changes and click OK to close.

Once gamers complete the procedure, the dynamic range of sound will noticeably shift. Quiet noises will be enhanced, while louder ones will be attenuated, allowing them to detect enemy footsteps precisely.

Best audio and sound settings for Modern Warfare 2

While playing the game, players should use headphones to enhance their gaming experience.

The following are the optimum audio and sound settings for Modern Warfare 2.

Volume

Audio Mix: Headphones/Headphone Bass Boost (Depends on Player's headphone quality)

Headphones/Headphone Bass Boost (Depends on Player's headphone quality) Master Volume: 70 (Depends upon player's preference)

70 (Depends upon player's preference) Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 45

45 Effects Volume: 100

100 Hit Marker Volume: 45

45 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Mono Audio: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles: All off (Turn on the subtitles for the Campaign Mode)

All off (Turn on the subtitles for the Campaign Mode) Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Voice Chat Recording mode: Push to Talk

Push to Talk Voice Chat Volume: 45

45 Microphone Test: Off

Off Microphone Device: Default System Device

Channels

Mute Yourself When Connecting: On

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic (Depends on player's preference)

Classic (Depends on player's preference) Mute Game When Minimized: On

On Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released on February 15, 2023, bringing substantial improvements and new playable content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available across all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes