Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is collaborating with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) series to bring a brand new operator. Activision has been following its successful suit from Season 1 with three prominent football players and bringing in Shredder as a playable character.

The publisher noted the popularity of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles among the player base and proceeded with the collaboration. Shredder's unique design approach showcases the true face of evil. The community was caught off-guard after the official Call of Duty Twitter page revealed the trailer for TNMT’s Shredder.

Here is a closer look at how players can get their hands on the Shredder in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 collaboration with TMNT to bring Shredder as an operator

Call of Duty @CallofDuty A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ https://t.co/jA5f7ogAbp

Activision marked the completion of a milestone with its massive success with the Messi, Pogba, and Neymar Jr. operator bundles. The publisher has introduced several operators and cosmetics to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 since then. The latest addition was the Ronin bundle, which also brought a brand new challenge event to unlock the Crossbow.

The upcoming Shredder operator bundle is expected to contain other assets like weapon blueprints and Calling Cards. The operator will reportedly only be available in the store and will not debut as a challenge reward.

Release date and price

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Shredder operator is scheduled to enter Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on March 21, 2023. The entire bundle is speculated to contain other items as well, so players can expect a price tag of at least 2400 Call of Duty points, which is around $20.

However, prices may vary as the publisher has not officially released any details confirming the price of the upcoming bundle. The exact details have also not been revealed at the time of writing this article.

How to get?

Players can get their hands on the upcoming Shredder operator by following these simple steps:

Launch Call of Duty Warzone 2 (or Modern Warfare 2 if owned).

Head over to the Store tab.

Find the TMNT Shredder bundle and purchase with CoD points.

Follow the required transactional steps to add the new bundle to the account's inventory.

TMNT Shredder bundle

Collaborating with TMNT might seem off track for Activision but has the capability to yield great success. The uniqueness and variation that can be showcased with the introduction of Shredder can pave the way for future collaborations with other shows.

Different collaborations help the developer team to expand their creativity by integrating unique design elements. This is a great way to provide the community with new gameplay content that can further incentivize players to grind Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2.

The Season 2 Reloaded will bring new playable content, balance changes, and weapon adjustments alongside general bug fixes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and interesting weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes