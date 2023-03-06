Renowned Call of Duty Warzone 2 pro and content creator FaZe Booya showcased a new lethal Crossbow build. In a recent YouTube video, the player displayed its efficiency with amazing and dominating gameplay clips. The Crossbow is one of the latest weapons added to Activision’s battle royale.

Players tend to follow the most effective meta to increase their winning chances. The Crossbow is inevitably the most silent weapon compared to others in the massive arsenal. This makes it a great tool for stealthy players, as enemy operators cannot immediately determine their position on the map.

Here is a closer look at Booya’s Crossbow build for Warzone 2 Season 2.

FaZe Booya recommends new one-shot Crossbow build for Warzone 2

The Season 2 update introduced the fan-favorite Crossbow for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can get their hands on this new weapon by completing the Ronin challenge event or purchasing the bundle from the in-game store. FaZe Booya’s build is noteworthy due to its capacity to eliminate or knock down opponents with a single arrow.

The Crossbow demands a certain level of proficiency and mechanical skill. The absence and removal of all effective one-shot sniper builds can propel the popularity of Booya’s latest competitive tactic.

Crossbow weapon build

The Crossbow has a unique weapons platform and features new attachments and different slots. The attachments affect the stats, similar to other weapons. The choice of attachments is currently low as the Crossbow is a recent release.

FaZe Booya suggests players use his Crossbow build to make the most of the new silent killer. Here is the complete build with a brief description of all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Bolts: Blastcap 20” Bolts

Blastcap 20” Bolts Wire: 28-Strand Cable

Recommended tuning

SO Momenti: +0.4 vertical, +0.3 horizontal

+0.4 vertical, +0.3 horizontal VLK LZR 7mW: 0 vertical, -51 horizontal

0 vertical, -51 horizontal Blastcap 20” Bolts: -30 vertical, +0.01 vertical

-30 vertical, +0.01 vertical 28-Strand Cable: +6 vertical, -0.15 horizontal

The SO Momenti arm attachment increases bolt velocity and damage range. However, it takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and hip-fire accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. Enemy operators can see the laser light when the weapon is used in ADS mode.

The Schlager 3.4x is necessary for this build as it's designed for medium and long-range gunfights. However, the ADS and movement speeds suffer slightly when using this optic attachment.

The Blastcap 20” Bolts are unique and have explosive tips. The tips on the bolts are undetectable and explode after a short delay. These bolts are a crucial part of the one-shot Crossbow build. The 28-Strand Cable increases bolt velocity but reduces bolt accuracy and recoil control.

It is important to remember that FaZe Booya’s build is meant for capitalizing on the one-shot potential of the Crossbow and does not excel on agility grounds. Warzone 2 players can make use of this setup to dispose of their enemies in a fast and stealthy manner.

The Season 2 update reinstated one-shot snipers before the February update nerfed incendiary ammunition across the title. The exploding tip of the bolts for the Crossbow packs a lethal punch and introduces a whole new one-shot weapon build. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

