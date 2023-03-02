The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 update brought the Crossbow weapon alongside four other armaments to the fold. Crossbows are peerlessly silent compared to other weapons and can be used to stealthily eliminate enemy Operators. There are various attachments available for this weapon, and each affects different aspects of it.

Players can gain a lot of advantages by masking their presence on the map and blending in with the existing gunfire. The Crossbow can be used to sneak around the map and catch enemies off-guard. It is a high-damage weapon but requires a certain level of proficiency and mechanical aim to land those shots.

In this article, we look at the best Crossbow build for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2’s deadliest Crossbow build

Activision brings a list of playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The recently-released second seasonal patch expanded the shared weapons arsenal of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by bringing in the Crossbow, which established itself as a fan-favorite in previous Call of Duty titles like Modern Warfare 2019.

A percentage of players who enjoy using Marksman rifles in multiplayer lobbies gleefully equip the Crossbow as their primary weapon. However, there are several drawbacks to the weapon, which can make it unsuitable for rapid gunfights.

Crossbow weapon build

The Crossbow is an innately silent single-fire weapon that uses a mechanized bow and arrow setup. It is a hard-to-master weapon in Multiplayer, but its significant damage output makes it a high-risk, high-reward proposition.

The fire rate of this unique weapon is low, as it can only shoot one arrow at a time. You will need to reload the steel tracks with another arrow before being able to shoot again.

You can still utilize the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2, as the maps are smaller and have the perfect range for it. Here is the complete build with a brief description of all the attachments.

Recommended build:

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Wire: 28-Strand Cable

28-Strand Cable Stock: Speedtrak Echo

The SO Momenti arm attachment increases bolt velocity and damage range but also takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and hip-fire accuracy.

The VL LZR 7mW laser attachment increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The only downside of using this laser is that it becomes visible when players use ADS.

Depending on your personal preference, the Slimline Pro optic attachment can be swapped out. The 28-Strand Cable wire attachment increases bolt velocity further but reduces bolt accuracy and recoil control.

The Speedtrak Echo stock increases crouch movement, sprint, and ADS speed but takes a small toll on the overall recoil control.

This Crossbow build focuses on capitalizing on the weapon's strengths and increases ADS speed, mobility, and overall handling for consistent results. It is not the fastest Crossbow setup, and you can experiment with different attachments in the advanced gunsmith system.

The Crossbow is a great weapon that arrived in Season 2. Players can unlock it by completing the Ronin challenge event or purchasing the bundle from the Modern Warfare 2 store. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more multiplayer weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes