Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 features smaller maps when compared to its battle royale title counterpart. This enables players to utilize semi-automatic weapons like the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle. Its high damage output and accuracy make it a competitive weapon for the primary slot in loadouts.

The EBR-14 can take down enemy operators with two clean shots; however, it is not the best weapon to run around and take close-range gunfights due to its movement speed. The Marksman and Sniper Rifles can inflict large damage but compensate with their lower fire rate.

Let us look at the best EBR-14 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

Most effective EBR-14 build for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2

Activision introduced a list of weapon balance changes in the second seasonal patch. The developers make such adjustments after considering different metrics like pick rate, kill-to-death ratio, and player feedback.

Players can utilize various other weapons for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer game modes. Semi-automatic rifles are usually overshadowed by full-auto weapons as they are more convenient. The EBR-14 has made its place in the current meta with its insanely high stopping power.

EBR-14 weapon build

The EBR-14 boasts high accuracy, handling, and recoil control base stats. It is a member of the Ordnance weapons platform and uses hybrid 7.62 sniper rounds. It has been in Modern Warfare 2 since its release and be used by players as it is unlocked by default.

Players can utilize the advanced gunsmith system to modify the EBR-14 and capitalize on its strengths. Here is a complete build to make the most of this Marksman rifle.

EBR-14 weapon build (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: FSS Spider Grip

FSS Spider Grip Stock: SO R55 Adaptor

Recommended tuning:

Bore-490: +0.8 vertical, +0.35 horizontal

+0.8 vertical, +0.35 horizontal FSS Spider Grip: +1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal

+1 vertical, -0.45 horizontal SO R55 Adaptor: -4 vertical, -2.4 horizontal

The Bore-490 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but reduces the overall Aim Down Speed (ADS) and aiming stability. The FSS OLE-V laser attachment increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The only downside of using this laser is that it is visible to enemies when using ADS.

The 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition attachment increases bullet velocity but affects the damage range. The FSS Spider rear grip increases recoil control with no hefty cons on the weapon. The SO R55 Adaptor stock increases ADS speed and movement speed but reduces the stability of the EBR-14.

It is important to remember that this is not the fastest EBR-14 weapon build. This build focuses on increasing bullet velocity, recoil control, and movement speed with the gun in hand. Players can swap out some of the attachments to meet their personal preferences.

The Season 2 update has brought several new playable content to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The most recent weapon adjustment patch removed all one-shot sniper builds and nerfed the incendiary ammunition. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates, and more Modern Warfare 2 weapon build guides.

