Call of Duty Warzone 2 player and famous content creator JoeWo recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing his fastest SMG weapon build. He included and showed off the capabilities of his build in a match and then proceeded to reveal his BAS-P build.

Warzone 2 features a variety of Sub Machine Gun weapons that can be used to gain agility. BAS-P is a newer addition to this weapons class and has managed to hold its own even in a Fennec meta. The weapon's accuracy allows players to beam down enemy operators at close range and tight corners.

Let us take a detailed look at JoeWo’s BAS-P weapon build for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 JoeWo’s fierce and fast BAS-P build

Activision released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a shared weapons arsenal. The entire weapons list is contained inside ten different weapon categories. The Sub Machine Gun weapon category contains lightweight and high-fire rate weapons, which are generally the most useful in short-range gunfights.

The BAS-P features a whopping fire rate of 870 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) in its base stats without attachments. Players can achieve speeds up to 7.67 m/s while tactical sprinting with the weapon in hand.

BAS-P weapon build

The BAS-P is part of the Bruen Ops weapons platform and can inflict 40 headshot damage in a 16-meter range. The form factor of the weapon plays a significant role in its superior handling and boasts a sprint-to-fire speed time of 210 ms. The correct choice of attachments can be used to capitalize on the weapon’s strengths to win consecutive gunfights.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: 4” Thunderfire

4” Thunderfire Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Stock: BR Stockless Mod

The Lacerta Compensator is an excellent attachment choice as it increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control. However, this attachment takes a toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed of the weapon.

The 4” Thunderfire barrel increases hip recoil control, ADS speed, and movement speed. The VLK LZR 7mW boosts ADS speed event further alongside increasing sprint-to-fire speed and aiming stability.

The Bruen Flash Grip also increases the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed with the weapon on hand. This rear grip slightly decreases the recoil control of the BAS-P. The BR Stockless Mod is a minimal stock that increases hip recoil control, ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Here are a few of BAS-P’s stats with JoeWo’s build that makes it a lethal variant of the base version.

Time-to-kill: 621 ms

621 ms Tactical Sprint speed: 7.96 m/s

7.96 m/s ADS time: 199 ms

199 ms Tactical Sprint-to-fire speed: 186 ms

It is important to note that JoeWo’s weapon build capitalizes on the gun’s quickness and agility. This weapon can become a viable secondary in Warzone 2 loadouts to take down any enemy operator who decides to push.

The titles are nearing their second seasonal update, which is scheduled to go live on February 15. The new patch will introduce several new changes and weapon balances, which can shift the meta away from the RPK and the Fennec. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

