Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded free trial dates leaked

As per a leak from the Xbox Store's backend, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon offer a free trial period granting access to the Multiplayer mode and all Season 2 Reloaded content at no cost to players. The leak indicates that the multiplayer trial will be available shortly after the launch of Season 2 Reloaded.

Call of Duty often provides free access periods to players when introducing new seasons. Modern Warfare 2 was made available at no cost for a limited time after the release of Season 1 Reloaded, and this trend will likely continue with Season 2. As per recent reports, players will have five days to play the game for free in the upcoming week.

What do we know about Modern Warfare 2's free access?

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The account that posted this leaked trailer also says Xbox Store backend has listing for a MWII MP Free Trial - March 16 through March 20. The account that posted this leaked trailer also says Xbox Store backend has listing for a MWII MP Free Trial - March 16 through March 20.

Recently, the trailer for Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 2 was leaked, along with other interesting details. But, that's not all. The same leaker is now claiming that Xbox Store has listed a free trial period for the shooter title on the backend.

The free trial kicks off on March 16, 2023, and will run until March 20, 2023, reportedly. It will seemingly go live right after the Season 2 Reloaded update, which is scheduled for March 15, 2023.

The Season 2 Reloaded update will bring a host of new content to the game. Alongside new weapons and the latest episode of Raid, the game will have fresh game modes, a new map, and more.

If the leaked dates turn out to be true, then players who don't own the game will also be able to enjoy all the content for absolutely free in a limited time span. It is worth noting, however, that the actual free-access dates may differ, so one should take the information with a grain of salt. Players are now waiting for an official announcement.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

