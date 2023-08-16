Modern Warfare 3 promotional puzzle reveals return of Gulag from Verdansk

Call of Duty sent a secret puzzle to fans, and finishing it reveals Verdansk's Gulag is returning in Modern Warfare 3. In a recent promotional event for the upcoming title, the franchise introduced a mobile number to which fans can text and receive MW 3 Easter eggs in response. Yesterday, a group of photos were sent from that number to different people.

Upon completing the image, fans found out that it's actually their favorite gulag from Verdansk. Read on to learn more about what's coming.

Verdansk is officially returning with Modern Warfare 3

On August 15, Call of Duty sent a number of texts with different Easter eggs in the form of images to users who participated in the aforementioned promo event. These Easter eggs stated:

“The time draws near. The plan is almost complete. Coordinate your efforts with other operatives to see what lies ahead.”

After assembling all the photos from different receivers, it reveals a top-down view of the Gulag, and fans are assuming this is where Makarov is possibly being held captive.

Call of Duty has already showcased that Verdansk is returning with MW 3. Previously, in the Makarov reveal teaser trailer, there were snippets of the Stadium and the Prison area from Verdansk. However, it can be expected that the fan-favorite map might not return as the Warzone map this time and will possibly be a part of the forthcoming campaign instead.

With this most recent Easter egg, the return of the OG Warzone map seems more concrete than ever. We are yet to receive the official announcement from the gaming behemoth, but fans are already anticipating the return of their favorite map.

As the official reveal for MW 3 is drawing near, we'll have more information tomorrow. The reveal will be held in Warzone 2 via an event called Shadow Siege. Players will be required to complete certain objectives, and as a reward, they'll see the trailer for the upcoming title before it drops on YouTube.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.