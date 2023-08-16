Modern Warfare 3 unknown caller resurfaces and gives new challenge to TeePee

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has recently been officially announced by Activision and is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023. Its marketing has also been in full spin, with a reveal event in Warzone 2 set to take place on Thursday, August 17. Those who complete the event will be rewarded with a trailer for the upcoming game.

Various prominent CoD streamers received certain packages last week, which included items like a SIM card stuffed inside soap, a battery, a Nokia phone, a charger, and more. After the streamers turned on their phone, they received messages asking them to complete specific challenges in Warzone 2 to win cash rewards. Now, Teepee has received another challenge on his phone.

Call of Duty streamer Teepee receives new challenge before Modern Warfare 3 reveal

Last week, several CoD content creators, including Fifakill, LovelyLo, Teepee, Swagg, and more, put together an old-fashioned phone and turned it on after receiving a mystery package from an "unknown sender" as part of marketing for Modern Warfare 3. After doing so, they received a few text messages on it asking them to complete challenges in Warzone 2.

Swagg's first challenge was to deploy to Zaya Observatory and eliminate as many possible targets. LovelyLo's challenge was to interrogate an operator to extract intel, with Teepee being tasked with the most difficult one — win a battle royale match using the weapon he receives in the first loot box.

All of the Call of Duty streamers completed their challenges live on stream. Swagg received 15 subscriptions on his streaming channel for every kill and ended up receiving 270 gifted subs from the official Call of Duty account. Similarly, LovelyLo and Teepee received gifted subs from the same account.

Teepee received another message from the "unknown caller" recently, which challenged the Call of Duty content creator to get five sniper kills from beyond 350 meters. The details about the reward are currently unknown, but it will most likely be related to Modern Warfare 3.

The marketing for the game is only going to get more intense as it is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023. Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly feature classic Modern Warfare 2 maps, classic mini-map, map-voting, slide canceling, reload canceling, and more.

Until then, players can log in to Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, which is currently available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.