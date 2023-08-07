Modern Warfare 3 teased by Activision with mystery packages

Activision has teased Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 by sending some streamers mystery packages in real life. The publisher has always resorted to a show of secrecy and drama before announcing the final release of a new shooter title. The player base is excited as their favorite streamers receive this cryptic and new information to hint at the imminent reveal of the next sequel.

Similar to the 2022 multiplayer, the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is surrounded by a lot of hype. This is primarily due to the fact that a large percentage of the community expects to see the return of the classic gameplay mechanics. Activision’s upcoming campaign-multiplayer title could potentially bring back some of the most requested movement changes, like slide cancel.

Modern Warfare 3 teased with mystery packages sent to streamers

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



pic.twitter.com/d8uL1LAGDR twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Call of Duty has sent a few streamers like Fifakill and Teep Nokia phones with instructions for a challenge to complete in Warzone that will reward them with 250 gifted subscribers.

Activision sent a few blanket-wrapped packages to select streamers and teased Modern Warfare 3’s upcoming release. It seems to be designed to look like it was smuggled out of a difficult and secure location because it contains different pieces. The pieces do not fit in with each other directly but may contain some hidden messages.

The mystery package contained a bar of soap, one sandal, and a tin can with a piece of a phone inside it. These items were wrapped inside a dark shade blanket and also came with a note. It was decorated to look worn out and had red smudges over it. It contained a message saying that it was sent out of a prison with great difficulty and to use what was sent for the upcoming events.

Content creators quickly found out the different pieces of the cell phone placed inside the different items. They assembled it and started receiving messages on it from an unknown number. The phone appears to be a burner cell phone and resembles the one that the antagonist Makarov used in the Modern Warfare 2 end-cut scene.

Some players also spun new theories around the type of sandal included, calling it slides. The items would then form a message in the order that hints at the upcoming slide cancel mechanic in Modern Warfare 3.

When will Activision reveal Modern Warfare 3?

Activision seems to be on track with its plans for the reveal event. The publisher is expected to host a public reveal event inside Warzone 2’s DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode on August 17, 2023. However, this cannot be confirmed as it could be another hint about the game instead of providing more information.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and its developers for more interesting news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.