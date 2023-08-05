What is the "Eco Mode" in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received a new option in the settings menu called Eco Mode with the arrival of the Season 5 update. It is broadly described as a power-saving mode that can help limit the power usage of your system. Fortunately, this option is available for both PC and console platforms.

Warzone 2 can be fairly demanding and cause problems like system overheating and higher power draw. Such a mode becomes necessary not only to reduce the cost of running the game on different platforms but also to protect the hardware from permanent damage. However, Eco Mode will affect the overall look of the game and reduce its performance.

Let us take a closer look at the new Eco Mode for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 receive Eco Mode for power saving

Official Call of Duty Season 5 Patch notes (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are comparatively fresh releases and require a power-saving mode like the new Eco Mode. Activision’s battle royale title features massive maps and lobbies with power-hungry graphical assets. This takes a toll on the system as the hardware is pushed to its limits to load and accurately display all the elements.

Here is a quick guide on turning on the Eco Mode in your system to turn down power consumption for both multiplayer and battle royale lobbies.

Turn on the game on your system.

You have to head inside the settings and click on the Graphics tab. Scroll down to see an option in the Display section called Eco Mode.

You can now turn on or off Eco Mode depending on your requirements.

Warzone 2 Graphics settings menu (Image via Activision)

The newly introduced mode might also be turned on by default in different systems, so you can check the settings to adjust it according to their liking. It was released with a total of three options that can be used in online lobbies. Here is a list of all the options and a brief of their effect.

Off: Does not limit any performance and saves no energy.

Does not limit any performance and saves no energy. Minimal: This is the default setting and caps the frame rate at 60 Frames Per Second (FPS). The overall 3D resolution is also limited for all lobbies.

This is the default setting and caps the frame rate at 60 Frames Per Second (FPS). The overall 3D resolution is also limited for all lobbies. Full: The frame rate is capped at 30 FPS, and the 3D renders receive a significant drop in quality.

The Minimal Eco Mode saves an average of 20% of power. The Full option almost completely limits the performance of Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale. It manages to save approximately 50% of power on average. However, it is important to remember that these numbers were presented on the official Season 5 patch notes.

The exact metrics of these percentages are not available at the time of writing. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.