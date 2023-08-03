Top 5 meta loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 marks the game's nearly three-year cycle, which saw some famous metas emerge and disappear, from Verdansk to Caldera. Raven Software, the developer, has guaranteed that Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons will show up as ground loot with the Season 5 update. The Warzone 2 Season 5 meta is well balanced, with no single weapon standing out as particularly powerful.

The weapon meta in Warzone is constantly shifting. You need to keep up with the patch notes for each update to understand which firearms are rising, which are going downhill, and which you need to have a proper loadout for. Inspired by youtuber EyeQew’ s recommendations, this article presents the top five meta loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5.

5 best meta loadouts to dominate Warzone 2 Season 5

1) TAQ-V

TAQ-V loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The release of Warzone 2 Season 5 has shook up the meta with an extensive list of weapon changes. Battle rifles were largely unaffected. The TAQ-V benefits from maintaining its position as a solid choice for mid- to long-range combat.

Its base recoil can be hard, but with the correct attachments, you can make it into a highly efficient instrument to eliminate your enemies from long distances.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrell

18” Precision-6 Barrell Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

2) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

In Warzone 2 Season 5, the ISO 45 is an excellent close-range weapon, but its range is relatively limited. As a result, we recommend pairing it with a flexible, long-range assault rifle.

In Warzone 2, the ISO 45 is ideal for an aggressive playstyle. This SMG is the most powerful in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider Stock: DEMO Fade Tac

DEMO Fade Tac Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Ammunition: .45 Auto Overpressured +P

.45 Auto Overpressured +P Rear Grip: EXP Shear

3) VEL 46

VEL 46 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The VEL 46 performs well at close range, but struggles at longer distances. Its distinctive strength is its capacity to fire quickly. The build given below reduces recoil, and increases damage range and bullet velocity.

This loadout will increase the VEL 46's lethality at close range and make it competitive in previously unwinnable mid-range confrontations.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Haider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Haider Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

VEL A-568 Collapsed Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

4) ISO Hemlock

ISO Hemlock loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Through Warzone 2 Season 5, the ISO Hemlock has made its imprint on the Warzone 2 meta. It's a top-tier pick because of its high damage output and low recoil.

The ISO Hemlock has gained popularity among gamers due to its supremacy in mid-range confrontations. We can improve this assault rifle's low recoil and mobility, which are already important assets, by using the correct set of attachments. At the same time, we want to reduce its less potent long-range damage output.

Recomended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Vaznev-9K continues to be an amazingly versatile weapon. The fast rate of fire of this submachine gun makes it efficient at taking down foes quickly in close-range battles.

The mini-AK47 Vaznev-9K is a tiny SMG with a balanced fire rate and damage output. Aside from the Fennec 45, it is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2, having the lowest TTK.

Recomended loadout:

Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Haider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Haider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine: 45 Round Mag

In Warzone 2 Season 5, these top five meta loadouts have proven to be formidable choices, providing players with a winning advantage on the battlefield. Stay tuned for potential updates that might impact weapon choices in the future.