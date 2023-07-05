Best VEL 46 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

The VEL 46, or MP7, is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is one of the fastest-shooting SMGs in the game and boasts a fire rate of 952 rpm (Rounds per Minute). This essentially lowers the time to kill (TTK) to 189ms at up to 13 meters, making it a solid choice for core maps. It also boasts higher mobility statistics and can be easy to use.

All these attributes make the VEL 46 one of the best firearms in the game at the moment. However, if players want to use the weapon in their matches, they must equip a few attachments and curate a class considering the gun's strengths and flaws.

This will ensure no performance enhancements are left untouched, allowing players to get the most out of the SMG. That said, this guide will look at the best VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with the Perks, Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the VEL 46 in Modern Warfare 2?

The VEL 46 performs really well at close range and delivers decent results in mid-range engagements. Ideally, this would imply that the secondary gun with the VEL 46 should excel at mid and long-range combat. However, since in Modern Warfare 2, most maps are smaller than those in Warzone 2, it is advised to pick guns that assist the SMG in close-quarter combat.

So, you have three viable options alongside the VEL 46. You can use the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto in the secondary slot. Alternatively, you can go with the Riot Shield.

For Perks, you should pick Overkill (if you are using Riot Shield) or Battle Hardened, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Ghost or Quick Fix.

For Equipment, you can opt for Stun Grenades or Stims as the Tactical and Semtex or Drill Charge as the Lethal.

While this class setup will help you with your time in a match by allowing you to take advantage of the SMG's qualities, they won't necessarily help you win gunfights. For this purpose, you will have to tweak your firearm using attachments. The section below covers the best attachments for the VEL 46 in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments for the VEL 46 in Modern Warfare 2

The VEL 46 is a highly versatile weapon that can handle almost all scenarios of Modern Warfare 2. That said, using the correct attachments, you can further enhance its capabilities making it more lethal and easier to use. The attachments suggested in this guide will tweak the weapon to make it more accurate at range and improve its overall mobility.

Keeping the pros and cons of the VEL 46 in mind, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

The Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider, as the name suggests, conceals the flash that is usually generated when the SMG is fired. This can come in handy in the game's darker maps. It also helps with recoil control, making the SMG more accurate.

Edge-47 Grip improves the gun's accuracy. It stabilizes the idle aim as well as the recoil. This makes it easier to connect your bullets, especially when there is some distance between you and the target.

The 50 Round Mag adds 10 more bullets to the default magazine, giving you extra room to take out more enemies without reloading your weapon.

The Schlager Soldier Grip helps with mobility. It boosts sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed, making the gun more suitable for aggressive play.

The Demo RXT Stock also makes the gun more mobile, increasing the overall sprint speed with the weapon equipped and the aim-down sight speed.

How to unlock the VEL 46 in Modern Warfare 2

The VEL 46 is unlocked by default in Modern Warfare 2. As long as you are eligible to use Custom Loadouts, you can use the weapon. To avail of the Custom Loadouts, all you have to do is reach a Military Rank of Level 4. This is quite easy and can be achieved by playing a match or two in the game.

After acquiring the SMG, it is advised to play a few matches with it. This will ensure that all the attachments recommended in this guide and their slots are unlocked. If you have extra Double Weapon XP tokens lying around, this might be the right time to use them.

That is all there is to know about the best VEL 46 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

