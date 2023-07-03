How to get loadouts in Warzone 2? All methods explained

Acquiring loadouts in Warzone 2 is one of the most crucial things for players. It is a combination of custom-built weapons that incorporates primary and secondary firearms. These packages also include perks, and various equipment players can use to gain an edge over their enemies. There are a variety of methods of acquiring loadouts in Warzone 2.

For those just starting with the popular battle royale shooter, this article will offer a simple guide on getting these loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 4.

Buy stations and other methods to use the loadout drop markers in Warzone 2

Using the loadout drop markers in Warzone has always been one of the popular ways. This feature was added back to WZ 2 with the Season 1 Reloaded patch. Listed below are the available methods that you can use to get loadout drops with the help of drop markers.

Using the Loadout Drop Grenade

The drop grenades are the most recent feature added to the game for loadout drops. Here's how you can use them:

Purchase a drop marker called the Loadout Drop Grenade available at the Buy Stations.

The Loadout Drop Grenades are available at $8,000, $16,000, $24,000, and $32,000 for Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads, respectively.

Equip the market on your slot and throw it where you want your package to land.

A red smoke will indicate the landing space, and the package will arrive shortly after the marker's deployment. However, you should maintain a safe distance from the landing zone, as the red smoke is a clear giveaway of your location.

Purchasing customized weapons from Buy Stations

One of the simplest methods to acquire a loadout is to collect enough cash by looting and purchasing a custom primary weapon from a Buy Station. It does not require you to complete extra objectives and keeps you at an edge as you have enough freedom to customize throughout the course of a Warzone match.

You must have at least $2,500 of in-game cash to acquire a single custom weapon. Moreover, this method will not give you access to perks or additional equipment.

Fighting Stronghold and Black sites

Fighting and defeating AI fighters in Stronghold or a Black Site can get you and your squad access to complete custom loadouts, including perks and equipment. While this can be overwhelming during the endgame, you can still wipe out certain bots with a strong squad.

Here's how you can acquire a Black Site key in Warzone 2:

Be the first team to clear a Stronghold and then disarm the bomb. This will get you the enemy loadouts and a Black Site key.

You can enter a Black Site, which is a difficult Stronghold site and will require a Black Site key.

Once entered, you can kill more AI opponents with your squad to access better loot and custom loadout weaponry.

Accessing loadout drops

Lastly, you can acquire loadout crates from the second circle rotation. While these do not require you to spend any in-game cash, you will still have to deal with campers who usually are nearby these crates.

You can acquire a decent loadout in your Warzone 2 match using the aforementioned methods. With returning features like the drop grenades, the loadout options are much more enhanced and can help you build perfect custom weapons.

