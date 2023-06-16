Best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 has brought a variety of changes to the table that have significantly changed the dynamics of the battle royale shooter. From increased TTK (Time to Kill) to weapon changes, WZ2 players are still getting accustomed to one of the bigger updates launched by Activision this year. That said, fans have been constantly wondering where a firearm like the Lachmann Sub stands in the current Warzone meta.

With a fairly inferior damage output, players will need to run the perfect attachments to make the most out of the Lachmann.

How to run the best class setup for Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2?

The Lachmann Sub is a compact, lightweight SMG that comes with great stopping power. However, it falls short of offering decent damage when taking long-range gunfights, and can only aid a player in short to medium distances. It is also a great sniper-support kit if one can switch between the firearms by using the Weapons Specialist Perk.

While there are a variety of options available to make the Lachmann Sub a comfortable primary pick in Warzone 2, there are only a handful of options that make the SMG viable over certain kits and weapons of the same class.

What attachments should you run on the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2?

After Season 4's deployment onto the live servers, the Lachmann Sub's users can run the following attachments in the game:

Barrel : L38 Falcon 226MM

: L38 Falcon 226MM Laser : 1 MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1 MW Quick Fire Laser Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10 Tuning

: Lachmann TCG-10 Tuning Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Stock : FT Mobile Stock

: FT Mobile Stock Ammunition: 9MM Overpressured +P

Players can also swap the 50 Round Drum magazine for a 40 Round one, which can aid their movement by a bit. However, with Season 4's TTK update, it is recommended to play with a bigger magazine size.

With all the modifications loaded, the aforementioned Lachmann attachments will significantly improve the weapon from its standard state as the SMG will be able to cause more damage. Moreover, it is one of the easier guns to use in Warzone 2 due to its relatively simpler recoil and movement.

How to unlock Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 Season 4?

Players will have to unlock the Lachmann Sub before it becomes fully usable alongside all its attachments in Warzone 2. That being said, unlocking the Lachmann SMG is an easy task. You will have to use the following method in the battle royale in order to unlock it:

Get to Level 12 with the Lachmann -556. Unlock and use the Lachman -762 and take the weapon to Level 16. Unlock and use the Lachmann -556 receiver and use it until you take it to Level 12. Lastly, unlock and equip the Lachmann Sub receiver.

By following the aforementioned guide, one will easily be able to run the Lachmann Sub in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4. However, it is always recommended to try out your own kit and see what works best with your playstyle.

