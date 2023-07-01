JGoD's best long-range meta loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 4

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has featured a variety of intriguing innovations, revolutionizing the gameplay experience. The update included novel weapons, a new map, gameplay changes, and more. The increase in the base health pool is one of these modifications that stands out and considerably affects weapon performance. Players will thus notice a modest drop in overall firepower and a tiny increase in the time needed to defeat enemies.

Popular Warzone 2 streamer JGoD recently demonstrated that the Lachmann 556 and the SO14 are the two best long-range weaponry available in the meta, coupled with the appropriate loadout designed to handle long-range combat.

JGoD's first best long-range weapon in Warzone 2 Season 4: Lachmann 556

The Lachmann 556, a very versatile assault rifle, is recognized as a dominant force in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Despite being launched with the game's first release, it initially struggled to acquire popularity. However, successive upgrades have improved the weapon to the point that it is now one of the most formidable options. The Lachmann 556 has earned its spot among the top-tier weapons in Warzone 2 by delivering great performance across all ranges.

The weapon has a 723 rpm fire rate, a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, an ADS time of 240 ms, and a TTK of 249 ms for up to 44 m. As a result, it becomes an effective choice for mid-to-long-range combat. That said, in order to fully utilize its capabilities, it must be configured with the appropriate attachments and tunings. Fortunately, JGoD has made it simpler by mentioning his optimal loadout.

Lachmann 556 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical +1.04; horizontal +0.58)

Harbinger D20 (vertical +1.04; horizontal +0.58) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.27)

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.27) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.65; horizontal +1.80)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.65; horizontal +1.80) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.34; horizontal +0.26)

FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.34; horizontal +0.26) Magazine: 60-round Mag

JGoD's second-best long-range weapon in Warzone 2 Season 4: SO-14

The SO-14 is a battle rifle in Warzone 2. It can deliver high damage output. Due to its select-fire option, which enables you to toggle both full-auto and semi-auto when the situation demands, it is a perfectly versatile weapon. The rifle has earned its place as one of the best weapons in the game due to its enormous damage and ease of control. However, you will require some practice to familiarize yourself with its mechanism and trajectory.

It boasts a 545 rpm fire rate, 660 m/s muzzle velocity, 302 ms ADS time, and a TTK of 110 ms up to 36 m. To fully use its capabilities, you must have a suitable loadout that focuses on improving the weapon's recoil control, ADS speed, and damage range to make long-range conflicts easier to handle.

SO-14 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: TY-LR8 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.21)

TY-LR8 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.21) Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel (vertical +0.23; horizontal +0.22)

22" Boremaster Barrel (vertical +0.23; horizontal +0.22) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal +1.80)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal +1.80) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.25)

FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.25) Magazine: 50-round drum

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

