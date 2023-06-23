Best SO-14 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

The SO-14 or the M14 is a Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It shoots 7.62 caliber ammo which can be devastating, especially at longer ranges. This Battle Rifle is one of the most versatile weapons in the title due to its select-fire feature, which enables players to wield it in both full-auto and semi-auto mode, depending on the requirements of the situation.

Hence, the rifle has earned its place as one of the best Battle Rifles in the game. However, since the Season 4 update increased the base health of all Operators, the loadouts that players used to rock back in the day are no longer viable. This guide will take a closer look at the best SO-14 loadout in Warzone 2, the best class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the SO-14 in Warzone 2?

Since SO-14 is a Battle Rifle, it deals more serious damage compared to most Assault Rifles in the game. Its high damage output makes it a solid performer at range. Hence, it is advised to go with an SMG for the second weapon. They provide the mobility that Battle Rifles lack and perform brilliantly in close-quarter combat. For this purpose, you can go with the Lachmann Sub, VEL 46, or ISO 45 SMG.

When picking Equipment, the ideal ones for this weapon combo would be a Semtex and Smoke Grenade. As for the Perk Package, it is advised to go with Overkill (with an SMG), Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. While these Perks and Equipment will increase your chances of survival in a match, they won't drastically increase your chances of winning a gunfight.

The section below covers the best attachments for the SO-14 in Warzone 2 that will help you win more fights and matches.

What are the best attachments for SO-14?

Attachments would be equipped so that it not only negates its flaws but also increases its strengths. The SO-14 performs well at medium-range fights but falls behind in CQC. Moreover, since it is a Battle Rifle, it trades bullets per magazine for damage per bullet. Keeping these flaws and strengths in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the SO-14:

Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Aim OP-V4

22" Boremaster Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity and assists in recoil control. Sakin Tread-40 is a compensator that acts on vertical and horizontal recoil for a lower overall recoil. 7.62 High Velocity closes the gap between the enemies and you quicker, allowing you to consistently hit targets at longer ranges.

50-Round Drum overcomes the default low bullet count. Since Season 4 increased the health of all players, this attachment ensures you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. Aim OP-V4 is an optical sight that provides a clear view of the targets. However, Optics are preferential and should be picked as such.

How to unlock the SO-14 in Warzone 2?

The SO-14 or M14 is an easy unlock for most. To acquire it, all you have to do is to use the EBR-14 and get it to Level 12. You can play a few matches in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. After leveling up the EBR-14 to Level 12, the SO-14 will be unlocked.

Once unlocked, playing a few matches with the Battle Rifle equipped to unlock the various attachment slots is advised. It has 23 levels and can be time-consuming if you don't own Modern Warfare 2. However, if you do own MW2, it is recommended to hop into a few matches and use any Double XP tokens lying around for a quick level-up.

This is all there is to know about the best SO-14 loadout and class setup for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

