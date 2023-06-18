Best Fennec 45 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

The Fennec 45 is an SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with a very high rate of fire. It is capable of shooting 1091 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and has a TTK of only 165 ms (up to 12 m). As one of the fastest shooting guns in the game, the Fennec 45 has become a popular choice for players of the battle royale.

However, the gun does not have much going for it apart from the fast fire rate. With the base health in Warzone 2 being increased, the Fennec 45 may not be the best choice without any attachments. If you are looking to use this SMG, it is best that you mitigate its weaknesses and boost its strengths with a strong Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2.

What is the best Fennec 45 loadout to use in Warzone 2 right now?

The Fennec 45 can be seen as a one-trick pony, but it received a major buff in the latest Season 4 update, especially in Warzone 2. According to the patch notes, the number of bullets required to take out an enemy at any range has been reduced by one. With a few attachments to negate its imperfections, the Fennec 45 could be one of the best SMGs in the game at the moment.

Keeping in mind the strengths and weaknesses of the Fennec 45, here are the best attachments for the SMG:

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Optic: Slimline Pro

Here's how these attachments will affect the gun.

Barrel: The ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel increases the damage range of the SMG, making it suitable for medium-range engagements as well. It also boosts the bullet velocity of the weapon, assists in controlling recoil, and improves hip fire accuracy.

Muzzle: The XTEN RR-40 is a suppressor that silences gunshots to protect your stealth. It also increases the damage range and the bullet velocity while helping you control the recoil.

XTEN RR-40 (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: The FTAC Tiger Grip stabilizes aim and recoil, making the firearm more accurate. It also improves hip fire accuracy, which enables you to engage in close-range fights effectively.

Magazine: The Fennec Mag 45 is a must for any SMG. It increases the bullet count of the magazine so you can shoot for longer durations without having to reload. With Fennec 45 being one of the fastest shooting weapons, you will run out of bullets frequently. The buffed magazine size will be a savior.

Optic: The Slimline Pro is one of the cleanest optical sights in the game. It provides a clear picture of the targets with little to no obstruction. However, optics are mostly up to one's personal preferences and hence should be picked as such.

Slimline Pro (Image via Activision)

As for the secondary weapon, you should opt for a Marksman Rifle to make medium-to-long-range engagements easier. The TAQ-M or the Tempus Torrent are great picks for this purpose. You are advised to select Smoke Grenades and Semtex as Equipment. As for Perks, you should pick Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

The above Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 is perfect for players who prefer to play aggressively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 is now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

