Top 5 assault rifles for Warzone 2 Ranked

To dominate the battlefields of Warzone 2, you'll need to choose the ultimate assault rifle. They offer the perfect balance of speed, power, and fineness for both close and long-range combat. With their deadly capabilities, these rifles will become your most trusted companions, allowing you to take down enemies in the blink of an eye, and surface victorious from the intense combat of Warzone 2.

If you're looking for the best assault rifles in Warzone 2, you've come to the right place. This article will detail the five best assault rifles in the game.

Warzone 2 Ranked: 5 best assault rifles

5) TAQ-56

TAQ-56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

In Warzone 2, TAQ-56 has been one of the most dominant assault rifles in the Ranked battlefields. It underwent several changes but is still a top rifle in the game. It was known as SCAR-L in previous Call of Duty titles. For its high damage, low recoil, and high mobility, it is one of the most versatile weapons to play with. This weapon can be used at both long and short ranges but can be overwhelmed in close combat against some SMGs.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

4) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

M13B is an underrated assault rifle in Warzone 2. It has an incredibly low recoil and is an easy gun to play with. It is a hyper-accurate assault rifle that you can use to shoot down enemies at any given range.

Most players use the M13B as a ranged option, but it still requires five body shots to knock down an enemy. If you are a very accurate shooter and have a high chance of getting a headshot, you might be better suited for the M13B in Ranked.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

3) STB 556

STB 556 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The STB 556 is a great choice in Warzone 2 if you're looking for a mid-range weapon. It's not as overwhelming as the RPK, but with the right settings you get a weapon that handles well, has low recoil, and a fast TTK at medium range. However, the weapon is buffed, so now it really shreds.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 42 Round Mag

2) ISO Hemlock

ISO Hemlock loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The ISO Hemlock is still one of the best assault rifles in the game, thanks to its excellent TTK and low recoil. With an overwhelming pick rate competitively in both MW2 and Warzone 2 this year, it has also been established as one of the best options in the current meta.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

1) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Kastov 762 is like an AK 47 in Warzone 2. This gun hits like a truck! Obviously, it has a bit of a recoil, but it is extremely powerful as a rifle. It is a gem considering how well it performs in all the ranges with a devastating TTK and top firepower. A high-damage rifle, Kastov 762, can be a tricky weapon to wield due to its difficult recoil pattern, but learning how to harness its power is invaluable which makes it the top gun to go for in our list.

Recommended Loadout

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: KAS-7 406mm

KAS-7 406mm Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Warzone 2 battlefields require a versatile and powerful assault rifle. These top five picks offer just that. The best rifle for you will ultimately come down to your playstyle and preferences. Whether you prefer accuracy, power, or versatility, there is definitely a rifle on this list that will boost your performance and lead you to victory.