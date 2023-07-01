Best TAQ-56 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The TAQ-56 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is one of the most versatile weapons in the game. The rifle excels at mid-range combat and is known for its mobility and low recoil. The weapon is so consistent that it is the go-to Assault Rifle for many in Ranked Play. Despite the changes to the rifle's statistics in the past updates, the gun still holds its ground strong.

However, without proper attachments, players won't be able to get the most out of the rifle. Attachments have a massive impact on a weapon that helps not only boost its strengths but also helps negate its weaknesses. This guide will look closer at the best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2?

The TAQ-56 is a solid option for anyone who prefers to play competitively. It boasts a time to kill of 192ms up to 24m, 228ms between 25m and 55m, and 384ms between 56m and 70m. This makes the gun viable at almost all ranges, provided the player can hit their shots on the target. The ideal secondary gun to complement the TAQ-56 would be an FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto Pistol.

As for the Perk Package, it is recommended to run Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost. When picking Equipment, one should go with the Semtex and Stun Grenade.

Although this TAQ-56 class setup will ease your time in a match, it won't drastically increase your chances of winning your gunfights. For that, you will need to equip a set of attachments.

The section below covers the best attachments for TAQ-56 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments for the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2

TAQ-56 is already a potent weapon on its own. It suits the aggressive playstyle well. Thanks to its low recoil, the rifle is accurate, performs brilliantly at mid-range, and is highly mobile. Thanks to the Gunsmith 2.0 system, players can use various attachments to leverage their strengths. Keeping in mind the weapon's strengths and flaws, the following extensions are recommended:

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. This will not only make you deadlier at range but also ensures that you can quickly take down an enemy that gets up close.

Echoless-80 is a suppressor. Apart from silencing the shots, it also boosts the damage range and bullet velocity and helps with recoil control.

60 Round Mag ensures that you have enough bullets in your magazine. It is crucial in objective game modes such as Domination and Hardpoint, where you will be fighting multiple enemies simultaneously.

Demo Cleanshot Grip boosts the mobility statistics by increasing the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed.

TV Cardinal Stock also helps with mobility by increasing the aim walking speed and overall sprint speed with the rifle equipped.

How to unlock the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the TAQ-56 is simple. All you have to do is to reach a Military Rank of Level 19. This will unlock the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle. To get Level 19 quickly in Modern Warfare 2, you can play a few matches of Domination or Hardpoint.

Alternatively, if you have extra Double XP tokens, you may use them to level up quicker. Once unlocked, playing a few matches with it is suggested to unlock the various attachments and slots for them.

This is all there is to know about the best TAQ-56 loadout for Modern Warfare 2.

