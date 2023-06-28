Best ISO Hemlock loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The ISO Hemlock is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unavailable at launch, it was added later with the Season 2 update. At its launch, the rifle showed a lot of potential but failed to deliver on its promises. However, as patches and updates came by, the ISO Hemlock received a host of changes, making it one of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The highlight of this Assault Rifle is its recoil, which is low and extremely easy to control. This aspect of the rifle makes it one of the most accurate guns in the title and, as a result, performs exceptionally well in mid-range combat.

In fact, it is one of the most versatile Assault Rifles in the game, capable of winning gunfights in any scenario one might find themselves in.

However, the rifle doesn't perform its best without the correct attachments. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best ISO Hemlock loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 along with the best Perks, equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2?

Since the ISO Hemlock is a gun, it is not recommended to equip a primary firearm in the second weapon slot. To complement this rifle, the ideal secondary weapons are the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto, both of which are brilliant performers and can be used as SMG hybrids.

As for the Perk Package, it is advised to go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost. For Equipment, the ideal ones for this class setup would be a Stun Grenade and a Semtex. While using these Perks and Equipment will certainly help, they won't affect the weapon in any way and thus, will not dictate a 1v1 gunfight.

Hence, the section below covers some of the best attachments for ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2 to win more fights easily.

What are the best attachments for the ISO Hemlock?

As already established, the ISO Hemlock is a well-rounded weapon that excels in almost all scenarios. That said, it isn't without any weaknesses. For instance, the hip fire accuracy on the weapon is terrible and if enemies suddenly shoot close, you will have to rely on some quick hip fire action. Although not a major flaw, it is an area the ISO Hemlock struggles with.

That said, the attachments suggested below aim to maximize the rifle's strengths and minimize its flaws. Keeping this in mind, here are the best attachments for the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: .300 BLK Overpressured +P

.300 BLK Overpressured +P Optic: Slimline Pro

FTAC Castle Comp is a compensator that works on both the horizontal and the vertical recoil of the Assault Rifle, reducing its already low recoil even further.

FSS OLE-V Laser increases the aim down sight speed of the rifle along with the sprint to fire speed, thus boosting its mobility statistics. This attachment also stabilizes the aim, making the rifle more accurate.

Edge-47 Grip also helps with stabilizing the idle aim of the weapon, making the rifle accurate for long ranges. Another impact this attachment has on the rifle is that it stabilizes the recoil, and makes it easier to control.

.300 BLK Overpressured +P has multiple advantages. First, it hides the enemy skulls from the opposing team. Secondly, it increases the overall damage output of the rifle. And finally, it makes the target flinch upon shooting them and throws off their aim, making you more likely to win the gunfight.

Slimline Pro is an optical sight in the game known for its minimalist appearance. Its body is clean, precise, and free of any obstruction, with only a little dot in the middle to aim at the targets.

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2

The ISO Hemlock wasn't a launch weapon and arrived with the Season 2 update. At release, the rifle was exclusive to the Season 2 Battle Pass. However, with the Season concluded, you can unlock the Assault Rifle by completing an in-game challenge. To unlock the ISO Hemlock, all you have to do is to get 50 Long Shot kills with any Assault Rifle in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

These kills must be on Operators (real players) and AI eliminations won't count. If you own Modern Warfare 2, head into Hardcore modes to get those Long Shot kills easily within a few matches.

That's all there is to know about the best ISO Hemlock loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

