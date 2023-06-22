Best RAPP H loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

On June 14, Call of Duty: Warzone 2's much-awaited Season 4 was launched, bringing with it several community-accessible game-changing features. Instead of focusing heavily on weapon changes in this update, the developers focused entirely on balancing the battle royale so that players experience seamless gameplay.

After players' health pools were raised, the LMG class in Warzone 2 emerged as a fairly viable alternative. Additionally, the category was untouched in Season 4, and one of the weapons, RAPP H, provides a favorable outcome for players. The following article provides a proper setup for the aforementioned weapon.

What is the best class setup for RAPP H in Warzone 2?

One of the best LMGs, the RAPP H, is based on the real-life gun Heckler & Koch HK21. The weapon possesses solid base stats of 800 rpm firing rate, 700 m/s muzzle velocity, and 480 ms ADS speed.

Well-known streamer BennyCentral shared his recommended loadout for the RAPP H, along with a proper class setup, secondary weapon, and perk selection. These are the main elements that will maximize the gun's potential.

The weapon will be utilized for medium- to long-range battles but won't be effective in close combat. As a result, you must carry a secondary weapon to make up for its flaw, for which the KV Broadside is the ideal option.

Primary Weapon: RAPP H

RAPP H Secondary Weapon: KV Broadside

KV Broadside Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade and Semtex

Smoke Grenade and Semtex Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and High Alert

What are the best attachments for the RAPP H?

RAPP H is a powerful option that works best in the Warzone 2 scenario, where you frequently need to participate in medium- to long-range combat. The weapon's damage output, fire rate, and recoil may be further increased with the right attachments and tweaking, giving you a slight advantage over your opponents.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +1.04; horizontal +0.48)

ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +1.04; horizontal +0.48) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (vertical -0.16; horizontal -31.26)

FSS OLE-V Laser (vertical -0.16; horizontal -31.26) Optic: SZ Recharge-DX (vertical -3.00; horizontal +0.90)

SZ Recharge-DX (vertical -3.00; horizontal +0.90) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +6.39)

7.62 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +6.39) Underbarrel: BO52 Grip (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.26)

The ZLR Talon 5 offers excellent sound suppression along with increased damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity.

The FSS OLE-V Laser and SZ Recharge-DX complement each other, with the former increasing the sprint-to-fire speed and supporting aiming speed and stability while the latter provides precise visibility with a large field of view.

A 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition and BO52 under barrel will enhance the weapon's bullet velocity, recoil steadiness, and stability, aiming for idle stability, and aim walking steadiness.

How to unlock the RAPP H in Warzone 2?

To get the RAPP H, you must level up your Lachmann-762 battle rifle to 12. However, to unlock the latter weapon, you will have to reach level 16 in Military Ranks.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

