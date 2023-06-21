How to easily find the secret Gold KV Broadside in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 4 update includes a new Resurgence map called Vondel. The map is stunning, with several secrets and surprises. It has earned a lot of love and gratitude from the community. The existence of golden weaponry, completely outfitted with appropriate attachments and hidden across the region, is one of the wonders.

The Golden KV Broadside is among five gold weapons available to players during their DMZ battle. That said, they should bear in mind that the weapons spawn just once and that if they get taken away by someone else, users will not be able to find them in the same location. The following article will provide complete guidance on how to get it in DMZ matches.

Where to find the Golden KV Broadside shotgun on Warzone 2's Vondel map?

Golden weapons are unique weapon variations covered in gold camo and stocked with appropriate attachments. Although they are not new to the Warzone 2 community, this is the first time devs have included so many in a single map. Throughout your DMZ match, you can obtain five gold weapons: the Signal 50 sniper rifle, the KV Broadside shotgun, the FJX Imperium sniper rifle, the Victus XMR sniper rifle, and the M13B assault rifle.

Since you will engage in close-range encounters with the Gold KV Broadside, you will have an edge in seizing strongholds. Compared to other gold weapons, the aforementioned weapon will be simple to find and obtain; all you have to do is follow the mentioned guidelines below.

The first step is to land on the new map Vondel and head to the Police Station POI located in the map's southeastern direction. The structure of the Police Station has five floors and two ascensions. The building will provide you with a lot of loot, and you may find other squads loitering around. Head to the first floor and move to the right side of the building where the prison cells are present. Check out all of the prison cells there. The Gold KV Broadside will be placed against a bed in one of the cells.

Gold KV Broadside location (Image via YouTube/MrDalekJD)

The Gold KV Broadside will be an excellent pick for your Warzone 2 DMZ match, providing you with the power to wipe out tough AIs and actual players, as well as assisting you in eliminating the Vondel Boss.

Several mysteries are concealed across the map, and the community is uncovering a variety of them, but many secrets remain to be revealed.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

