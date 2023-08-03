Warzone 2 gets PC and console special "Eco Mode" for optimization

The Eco Mode is a new feature added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the Season 5 update. It is available for both PC and console users. As the name would suggest, this special mode helps players save power when playing the game. The battle royale title can be highly demanding. With over 100 players in a lobby and with the graphical fidelity of current-gen gaming, the shooter title can be taxing on even the highest-end of hardware.

This would result in a tremendous power draw. Hence, Eco Mode was introduced to ensure that players save on their electricity bills and keep their hardware cool. This article will examine this revolutionary power-saving mode and how to turn it on/off in Warzone 2.

What is the Eco Mode in Warzone 2?

As already established, the Eco Mode in Warzone 2 helps save power. The setting comes with three different parameters: Off, Minimal (Default), and Full, each changing the game's variables and reducing power consumption. According to the official patch notes, here's how these settings impact the game:

Off: Same behavior as all previous updates with no power savings.

Same behavior as all previous updates with no power savings. Minimal (Default): Frame rate capped at 60hz and slight drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 20%.

Frame rate capped at 60hz and slight drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 20%. Full: Frame rate capped at 30hz and a more significant drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 50%.

However, it is worth mentioning that this feature will work only on the front-end menus of the Multiplayer lobbies of Modern Warfare 2 and all lobbies (including DMZ) of Warzone. Check the section below to learn how to switch the power-saving profile and turn it on or off entirely in the game.

How to turn on/off Eco Mode in Warzone 2?

Guide to turning on/off Eco Mode in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Turning the Eco Mode on/off or switching its profile in Warzone 2 is easy. However, for most gamers, it is recommended to keep it on. This will not impact your in-game performance and simultaneously save power. It can be a fantastic option for gamers on the go, who mostly play their games on portable devices such as a notebook or a laptop.

That said, here's how you can turn the feature on and off:

Go to the Graphics settings in-game. Select the 'Display' tab. Scroll down until you find 'Eco Mode.' After the update, the value would be set to 'Minimal'.' by default. Change it here as per requirements.

That covers everything there is to know about the new power-saving feature in WZ 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The part should help countless players across the two titles save power with no noticeable degradation to the graphical quality or in-game performance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.