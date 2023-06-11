How to maximize FPS in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

High and consistent framerates in first-person shooter titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are crucial. It makes the image appear smoother and delivers the latest updated frame to the user, providing them with the most up-to-date information about the enemies' location. As a result, high refresh rate monitors have become common among gamers who want to improve and be competitive.
While Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are targeted at the casual gamer, they also come with a Ranked Play mode, which tests the players' skills. In such a competitive scenario, one must ensure that their lag is minimum and the framerates are high. However, with recent updates, players have been reporting that they aren't getting the FPS they used to before these patches.
Hence, to assist players in improving their framerates in their games, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which will help them achieve high framerates and improve visibility.
What are the best Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 graphics settings?
Graphics settings in games, if tweaked correctly, yield the maximum performance. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 allow the users to tweak a host of settings and implement technologies such as DLSS and FSR to improve framerates even further. Since these are first-person shooters, the main objective should be to not only maximize framerates but also visibility.
Here are the recommended settings:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Select your GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 100
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Video Memory Scale: 90
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: Low
- Particle Quality Level: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Quality: Water Caustics and Wave Wetness
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Low
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference
These graphics settings will give the best results for most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players. However, it is worth noting that these settings are suggested by considering the average system. Hence, depending on your hardware and personal preference, they might need some tweaking.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.