How to maximize FPS in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

High and consistent framerates in first-person shooter titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are crucial. It makes the image appear smoother and delivers the latest updated frame to the user, providing them with the most up-to-date information about the enemies' location. As a result, high refresh rate monitors have become common among gamers who want to improve and be competitive.

While Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are targeted at the casual gamer, they also come with a Ranked Play mode, which tests the players' skills. In such a competitive scenario, one must ensure that their lag is minimum and the framerates are high. However, with recent updates, players have been reporting that they aren't getting the FPS they used to before these patches.

Hence, to assist players in improving their framerates in their games, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which will help them achieve high framerates and improve visibility.

What are the best Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 graphics settings?

Graphics settings in games, if tweaked correctly, yield the maximum performance. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 allow the users to tweak a host of settings and implement technologies such as DLSS and FSR to improve framerates even further. Since these are first-person shooters, the main objective should be to not only maximize framerates but also visibility.

Here are the recommended settings:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: Select your GPU

Select your GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution

Select your monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 100

100 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Video Memory Scale: 90

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Normal Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: Low

Low Particle Quality Level: Very Low

Very Low Bullet Impacts: Off

Off Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Low Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Quality: Water Caustics and Wave Wetness

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Low

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

On+Boost Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

These graphics settings will give the best results for most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players. However, it is worth noting that these settings are suggested by considering the average system. Hence, depending on your hardware and personal preference, they might need some tweaking.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

