How to unlock "The Rook" skin for Ghost in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received a Battle Pass with the Season 5 update, which includes several Operator skins like The Rook. These are attractive incentives for players, and they can be earned by spending some hours in-game and gaining XP points for the Battle Pass. Activision brings in various cosmetics and bundles with every iteration for the new seasonal updates.

The Rook skin was introduced as a makeover for Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It is not heavily modified and boasts the original mask that the Operator was featured with during the game's launch. The skin comes with a short cape stitched with different pieces of cloth to increase his stealth factor.

This article will highlight the criteria that players need to complete to obtain The Rook skin in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 5 The Rook skin for Ghost unlocks through the Battle Pass

Warzone 2 Season 5 sector E17 in the battle pass (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings various new Operators, and skins for existing ones like The Rook. Ghost is a fan-favorite character due to his involvement in the ongoing Modern Warfare storyline. The publisher brings frequent cosmetics for such Operators to keep the look of the original ones fresh and ready for combat.

This also creates an incentive for you to utilize the long list of characters available for both Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale. Here is how you can obtain The Rook skin in the latest Season 5 update:

Go through the new Battle Pass so you can check the exact sector and requirements to unlock The Rook skin.

Complete any of the sectors E7, E15, or E19 to gain access to the E17 so you can start completing its progression.

You can unlock The Rook skin for Ghost by claiming all the sector E17 rewards.

The Rook skin will be available to equip in your Operators tab in the main menu.

The Rook skin for Ghost in Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The Battle Pass is quite demanding as you gain XP points slowly, which in turn provides Battle Pass tokens. It will take quite a grind to make your way through the roadmap and start unlocking sector E17 rewards. However, this process can be faster if you have access to Double XP tokens for the Battle Pass. These are extremely helpful and can boost your progression.

The sector E17 in the Season 5 Battle Pass contains a total of five rewards, including The Rook skin for Ghost, 100 Call of Duty (CoD points), Rook weapon sticker, Stonebreaker blueprint for the Chimera Assault Rifle, and the Ghost Rook charm.

The Rook weapon sticker is available to all players for free and does not require any additional transactions. However, it can only be claimed by progressing the Battle Pass through E17.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates regarding Call of Duty.