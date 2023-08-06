How to unlock Shadow Company daily urgent mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode, players can unlock daily missions for all factions within the game, and the Shadow Company daily mission is a great way to earn a positive of +100 Faction Reputation every day. The Shadow Company is a new faction introduced with Warzone 2 Season 5, which provides a ton of daily "urgent missions" for players to tackle and complete in order to gain the respective Faction Reputation.

This article will provide Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players a definitive guide to unlocking all the Shadow Company daily urgent missions within the game. Read below to get a more detailed profile of the same.

Shadow Company daily urgent mission guide in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5

The first order of business regarding the Shadow Company mission is to actually unlock it within Warzone 2 in Season 5's live build. You must navigate to the Communications Station within the main menu in DMZ and source out the Shadow Royale tab. Here, you will be able to scout the requisites to unlock the mission, the completion of which will unlock the Shadow Company's daily urgent missions.

The primary task for unlocking the daily urgent faction mission is to collect a total of 10 drop-dead keys within Warzone 2. The easiest means to complete this is to dead drop your previously owned duplicate of any keys you have in your inventory. While duplicates will surely be of limited numbers, you can complete a series of HVT contracts, or farm them from enemy AI to earn yourself a few more keys in a short span of time.

Upon completion of the task in multiple runs, you will have instantaneous access to the Shadow Company daily urgent missions within the game. As discussed above, these dailies are a shortcut to receiving a boost of +100 Faction Reputation at the cost of almost nothing.

The faction dailies generally consist of missions where you need to eliminate AI, dead-drop supplies, and so on. With a little effort at unlocking the Shadow Company Faction's missions, you will surely reap the benefits in the long run.

Other CoD news

CoD plagiarizing work from Team Summer Time (Image via Twitter.com/WarzoneQG)

Call of Duty has reportedly been caught plagiarizing works from other content creators in its latest 'Off-Season' bundle for both WZ2 and MW2 Season 5. Fans are extremely disappointed at Activision's lack of respect for creators, and for resorting to such means for the namesake of adding content to both games.

Previously caught and publicly defamed over five times for copying other artists' work, the community is surprised at the company's lack of initiative to create their own content, choosing to steal someone else's hard work instead.

For more Call of Duty news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.