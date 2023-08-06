Call of Duty has allegedly copied artwork for Season 5 bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 

News has surfaced across Twitter, focusing on Call of Duty allegedly copying artwork for its Season 5 bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 from Team Summer Time's branding. With prior instances of plagiarism taking place within the CoD franchise, fans are stunned at the recurrence of events despite their outburst. There is a major cause for concern, as an operation and a title this size relentlessly plagiarizing content is quite disparaging.

To get a more detailed account of the events related to this plagiarism outbreak, read the article below.

Call of Duty's The Off Season bundle is reportedly copied from Team Summer time event

Call of Duty Hub @WarzoneQG



On the left is Team Summer Time's branding & event.



On the right is Call of Duty bundle copying their event name & color scheme. Call of Duty 🤝 Copying ArtworkOn the left is Team Summer Time's branding & event.On the right is Call of Duty bundle copying their event name & color scheme. pic.twitter.com/JgJmJehRMX

The brand-new Off-Season bundle in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 seems reportedly copied from Team Summer Time's official branding and event. From the matching color scheme for the weapon skin to deriving a font very similar to Team Summer Time's branding, the evidence surely points to Call of Duty being on the wrong side of this entire affair.

Previously, the Call of Duty: Vanguard featured a Samoyed skin, which was seemingly a replica of an art piece from popular artist Sail Lin. Upon inspection, the entirety of the skin seemed to have been plagiarized from Sail Lin's Art Station account. Being the massive giant Activision is, resorting to means like plagiarism definitely taints its goodwill and image.

Reportedly plagiarized weapon skin in CoD Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via twitter.com/WarzoneQG)

Though Activision later proceeded to remove the skin from their game, it garnered widespread attention. While fans thought that was a mere one-time incident, the community is extremely disappointed that a year and a half down the line, Activision is yet again copying from someone else's work and not offering proper credits or adequate royalties.

Activision's CoD has been caught over five times for plagiarizing work without due credit or recognition. With such recurring incidents, players are beginning to question the integrity of such a massive corporation and its basic ethics toward respective other artists' work.

For more CoD news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.