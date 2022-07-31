Create
Why Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded might not be getting Dog/Wolf skin? Artist raises plagiarism allegations against Activision

Activision accused of plagiarism regarding recent dog/wolf skin (Image via Activision)
Sobuj Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 03:19 AM IST

Strangely enough, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded might not bring everything expected of it since a planned Tracer Pack bundle might not be released into the in-game shop due to a controversy regarding potential plagiarism on Activision’s part.

Prepare to battle the living, zombies, and machines in #Warzone and #Vanguard.Welcome to the Mercenaries of Fortune Reloaded 👇🧵 https://t.co/Db71ZtLVOa

The Tracer Pack: Floof Fury Bundle contains the All Bite and Sled Dog white tracer weapon skins, a player, charm, and other customizable items, but the controversy only concerns the Loyal Samoyed operator skin.

Artist raises plagiarism allegations on Twitter regarding Call of Duty: Warzone operator skin

Activision has removed all images of the dog / fox skin that was being advertised with Season 4 reloaded for Vanguard and Warzone. Now some fans are wondering if it’s because the skin design was stolen from this piece of artwork posted on artstation 2 years ago. https://t.co/43BQ5XLppv

Loyal Samoyed appears to be a Samoyed Dog wearing tactical gear and was even advertised as upcoming content in the promotional material for the mid-season update of Mercenaries of Fortune. Unfortunately, the skin appears to be hugely inspired by an artwork shared by artist Sail Lin (@saillin5 on Twitter).

On July 29, Sail Lin took to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the situation involving plagiarism. The original tweet from Sail Lin stated that they had reached out to Activision and were awaiting a response or compensation:

I have to explain this matter, COD Vanguard Samoye skin plagiarism.artstation.com/artwork/oOVxoq… #CallofDutyVanguard #COD #Vanguard @Activision https://t.co/OD2M4WNUms
"Hello everyone, I am saillin.... I only just found out at the time of the announcement that my work was plagiarized. Even though I am also a COD player, I am very disappointed to see my work being plagiarized by a big company like Activision in this way. I have reached out to Activision for an explanation and/or compensation, and hopefully the situation will be settled soon."

While an official response from Activision is yet to be received, steps have been taken in the background to clear all mention of the skin by removing promotional material associated with it.

@saillin5 @Activision No longer mentioned on their blog site now the patch notes image is now different https://t.co/npMcqBYHsy

Actions like these, unfortunately, raise even more suspicion in the community about Activision’s competence, with responses from all fronts criticizing the company:

@saillin5 @Activision @Activision Are you too broke to afford an artist? Why copy @saillin5 's work directly？
@ModernWarzone @saillin5 That ain't the problem, I think the actual problem is that your adding furries to a game about the second world war you know one of if not the most bloodiest conflicts in world history instead of actual soldiers that look like they belong in the second world war.
@ModernWarzone @saillin5 potentially....the word your looking for is blatantly.

More Call of Duty fans came out in support of Saillin, demanding that proper compensation should be offered and that an action like this wasn't forgivable when performed by a multi-billion dollar company such as Activision:

@saillin5 @Activision I'm so lost as to why big companies think they can get away with this, I am so sorry that this has happened to you O-o
@saillin5 @Activision Not the first time they have stolen art. If you want to get compensated for your work make a ruckus about the matter. I’m sure there are art drama YouTubers who will lend a hand if you reach out to them.

A few people, however, did question whether the similarity between the skin and the artwork was just a mere coincidence and if should Saillin needs to be compensated or simply credited:

@saillin5 @Activision I think its a coincidence there is more than enough changes that separate the two pics they just so happen to be the same dog lmao
@ModernWarzone @saillin5 why would he get compensation?
@ModernWarzone The only similarity is it being a dog soldier. Which isn't new at all.
@ModernWarzone @BobNetwork_US Doesn’t even look stolen just looks similar

While Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded has a lot to offer, one thing it may not offer is the aforementioned controversial skin. However, the bundle is set arrive on August 3.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

Comments

