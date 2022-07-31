Why Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded might not be getting Dog/Wolf skin? Artist raises plagiarism allegations against Activision

Strangely enough, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded might not bring everything expected of it since a planned Tracer Pack bundle might not be released into the in-game shop due to a controversy regarding potential plagiarism on Activision’s part.
The Tracer Pack: Floof Fury Bundle contains the All Bite and Sled Dog white tracer weapon skins, a player, charm, and other customizable items, but the controversy only concerns the Loyal Samoyed operator skin.
Artist raises plagiarism allegations on Twitter regarding Call of Duty: Warzone operator skin
Loyal Samoyed appears to be a Samoyed Dog wearing tactical gear and was even advertised as upcoming content in the promotional material for the mid-season update of Mercenaries of Fortune. Unfortunately, the skin appears to be hugely inspired by an artwork shared by artist Sail Lin (@saillin5 on Twitter).
On July 29, Sail Lin took to Twitter to express their disappointment regarding the situation involving plagiarism. The original tweet from Sail Lin stated that they had reached out to Activision and were awaiting a response or compensation:
"Hello everyone, I am saillin.... I only just found out at the time of the announcement that my work was plagiarized. Even though I am also a COD player, I am very disappointed to see my work being plagiarized by a big company like Activision in this way. I have reached out to Activision for an explanation and/or compensation, and hopefully the situation will be settled soon."
While an official response from Activision is yet to be received, steps have been taken in the background to clear all mention of the skin by removing promotional material associated with it.
Actions like these, unfortunately, raise even more suspicion in the community about Activision’s competence, with responses from all fronts criticizing the company:
More Call of Duty fans came out in support of Saillin, demanding that proper compensation should be offered and that an action like this wasn't forgivable when performed by a multi-billion dollar company such as Activision:
A few people, however, did question whether the similarity between the skin and the artwork was just a mere coincidence and if should Saillin needs to be compensated or simply credited:
While Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded has a lot to offer, one thing it may not offer is the aforementioned controversial skin. However, the bundle is set arrive on August 3.