Warzone 2 receives major movement buff with Season 5 update

The latest patch notes for Warzone 2 indicate a major movement buff coming to the game in Season 5. Showcasing changes to slide jump, weapon ADS speed buffs, jump changes, and so forth, season 5 of WZ 2 is going to be filled with an intense amount of action. Players will get access to the latest updates for the game on August 2, 2023, at 9 am PST.

The previously implemented changes in Season 3 seem to have gone stale with the rise in a close-quarter meta within the game. With faster TTKs and extremely fast-paced fights, the movement seemed to have been really clunky in the past few Seasons of the game. To know more about these changes, read below.

Decreased slide time, increased slide velocity, and other movement buffs for Warzone 2 Season 5

The newly introduced movement buffs within Warzone 2 have been long overdue. The community's response to these changes is absolutely positive. The patch notes include the following changes following through on the new update:

Slide

Decreased slide time and increased slide velocity

Allowed the Player to fire slightly sooner after initiating a slide

Jump

Small increase to the lateral velocity boost while jumping

Small reduction to the landing slowdown penalty while landing

Though seemingly minute, these changes affect the overall quality of life and the gaming experience while bulldozing through the battlefield. The decrease in slide time and simultaneously increased slide velocity means that the players will cover distances in a shorter duration of time.

These little changes will be strong enough to offset enemy snipers and juke the opposition when repositioning. Furthermore, with the time to commit to a shoot-out decreased between implemented movement mechanics, players will be able to be extremely effective while on the run.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!



The patch notes are available at: The Warzone Season 05 update launches at 9AM PST!A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!The patch notes are available at: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

The changes to the jump mechanics further aid in boosting players' momentum on the field. A careful combination of slide-jump mechanics and mastering the movement techs will help players develop a whole new squirrelly skillset in Warzone 2. The veterans of the game are extremely pleased, for their years of experience will definitely kick in while using the movement buffs in the game.

For more Call of Duty news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.