Call of Duty fans want "Activision to make a stable game" for Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty players are highly disappointed with Activision's lack of initiative in making their games stable, and they fear the same for Modern Warfare 3's release. With many issues, ranging from audio bugs and malfunctioning weapons to disruptive servers and so much more plaguing the already-existent titles, enthusiasts of the game have taken to Reddit to voice their concerns.

Both multiplayer titles of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 struggle with a list of neverending bugs and errors. Read on below to learn about the problems faced by the CoD community.

Call of Duty players expect a more stable experience with the upcoming Modern Warfare 3

Despite being one of the best battle royale games in the genre, CoD players are unhappy about the state of the current multiplayer titles in the series. With clunky UI elements and various server and audio issues that affect the game regularly, user u/RainOfJustice pleads the developers at Activision to take their time and make a stable game as they release Modern Warfare 3 in the upcoming months.

Another user, u/Ping-and-Pong, commented on the post, saying that most of the actions that revolve around the game are barely under the developer's control. The upper management has the maximum say, and with the developers complying with those wishes, both MW2 and Warzone 2 have taken a significant hit to their overall stability in the present build of the game.

He further describes how the overall fast-paced profit-centric approach to games in the modern generation, paired with keeping players actively engaged, has affected the majority of modern multiplayer games. Ranging from Apex Legends to Call of Duty, unless a small indie company runs it, decisions regarding the game are definitely beyond the developers' control.

Some players in the community have highlighted the lackluster decision-making and the extreme negligence of Activision toward fixing the bugs which have affected their games since their launch. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with their extensive player base and over four seasons, still suffer from the same audio bugs and glitches they had since their launch.

As pointed out above and supplemented by u/ClapBackRat's comment, modern-generation games are extremely rushed to satisfy the players. There is a constant rat race to come out on top, which has negatively impacted both the development of games and the experience of players investing their time in these games.

With Modern Warfare 3 just around the corner, fans fear it would be another example of an incomplete project being pushed out to the public with an exorbitant price tag. Hopefully, Activision will heed the community's cries and strives to make a difference with their upcoming title.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to the Call of Duty section of Sportskeeda.