Warzone 2 Season 5 update will allow players to change operator skin in lobby

Warzone 2 Season 5 brings numerous quality-of-life changes yearned for by the players, such as the ability to change operator skin in the lobby and many more. The developers have been keeping a steady eye on the needs of the community, and with the Season 5 release, have made a number of tweaks and additions in favor of the community's requirements.

Warzone 2 has received numerous bug fixes, appropriate weapon balancing, stability fixes, and more. With new operators, weapon blueprints, and modes also coming into play, players are excited to join the action as soon as the new Season drops.

Read below to know more about the quality-of-life changes adopted in the upcoming Season of Warzone 2

How to change Operator Skin in lobby with Warzone 2 Season 5 update?

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!



The patch notes are available at: The Warzone Season 05 update launches at 9AM PST!A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!The patch notes are available at: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

The latest patch for Season 5 will go live at 9 pm PST on August 2, 2023. With this patch, players will be able to change their operator skin directly from the lobby as they queue up for a game.

Previously, players had to redirect to the Operator tab on the in-game menu to actually make any cosmetic changes to their operators. However, though a minor addition, this little quality-of-life change goes a long way in having a more convenient approach to the whole issue.

What are the newly added vehicles in Warzone 2 Season 5?

The MRAP and Dirt Bike in WZ2 (Image via Activision)

According to the patch notes, two new vehicles have been added to this action-packed battle royale game, namely, the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, a.k.a, the MRAP and the Dirt Bike.

With the approximate size and shape of the Cargo Truck, equipped for heavy combat with additional armor plating and turrets, the MRAP is a slow, yet effective vehicle for attack or defense. According to the patch notes for Season 5, the MRAP showcases the following features within the game:

Grenade turret in the front, a machine gun turret at the back

MRAP drivers can launch smoke grenades

Spawns locked in Battle Royale and DMZ; key can be purchased at Buy Stations

Whereas, the Dirt Bike is a far more nimble means of transportation, capable of making hairpin turns and traversing across the map with great style and dexterity. Players rocking the Dirt Bike can perform approximately 9 tricks, which can yield them bonuses upon execution.

Other Quality of Life Changes

Combat Detail Widget

A new Combat Detail Widget has been added to the game which triggers the following functions:

Displays who killed you, what weapon, how many shots, etc

The widget will list multiple Players and environmental damage when applicable

Updated CODHQ Landing Page

Adds Game Mode tiles to the Games section of CODHQ, allowing Players to jump to a specific row from the CODHQ menu

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.