Best ways to quickly level up the Battle Pass in Warzone and MW2

Leveling up the Battle Pass in MW2 and Warzone can quickly become a chore for many. Grinding through various sectors and tiers can be time-consuming, and the Battle Pass would often progress only a little. Usually, the best way to earn the Battle Pass tokens is by spending as much time as possible playing matches. But that solution isn't ideal for players with only a limited amount of time to unwind.

Hence, for players who wish to complete all the BP sectors and reap the rewards within, this guide will look closely at some of the tried and tested methods to help them level up the Battle Pass quickly and easily in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

How to level up the Battle Pass quickly in MW2 and Warzone

Guide to quickly leveling up the MW2 and Warzone Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

With Season 5 of MW2 and Warzone almost halfway through, it is time you spend the remaining days wisely if you haven't yet completed the Battle Pass. There are many different ways you can go about it; some are free, while others cost money. However, for this guide, we will examine only three ways that have been reported to be effective in earning a massive amount of Battle Pass XP in a reasonably short period.

Here are the three best ways you can quickly level up the Battle Pass in both MW2 and WZ:

1) Playing DMZ

Playing DMZ to earn a lot of XP quickly (Image via Activision)

DMZ, by far, is the easiest way to earn not only Battle Pass XP but also Profile XP in general. A match usually lasts around 30 minutes, and you can complete many different contracts, defeat bosses, find Easter Eggs, and more. With so many rewarding activities to complete, DMZ doesn't feel like a chore and should be on your list if you are short on time and wish to clear the BP completely.

2) Quick Play modes in Modern Warfare 2

Quick Play modes in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Quick Play modes are another fantastic way to earn experience points. These are short matches that usually last around 10 minutes. Considering that you can complete a lot of matches within a short time, Quick Play modes are a great source of free experience points. However, if you don't own MW2, your best bet is Plunder in Warzone.

3) Purchasing BP tokens

Using BP tokens in MW2 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Although not ideal, purchasing BP tokens can save you from the grind and help you quickly progress through the Battle Pass. 1 BP token costs 150 CP (COD points). However, you should only buy them if you have a few sectors remaining in the Battle Pass and are short on time.

You can get the required CP directly from your platform's respective store, i.e., via Battle.net or Steam on PC, PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 users, and finally, Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X users.

That covers everything about leveling up MW2 and Warzone Battle Pass quickly. Also, check your XP token bank in the lobby. If you have extra BP XP tokens, use them before implementing methods #1 and #2.

