When will Plunder come back to Warzone?

The popular game modes Plunder and Lockdown were recently removed from Warzone 2. Developers have assured that they were only temporarily disabled and will return to the game in the near future. However, they are yet to reveal when exactly the two modes will be returning. Going by speculation, it can be assumed that they will be returning again with the next playlist update or after the Operation Siege Event has concluded.

Plunder is a unique game mode in Warzone 2. Unlike Resurgence and Battle Royale, where the last man/team standing wins, Plunder takes a completely different approach.

The winner is solely determined by only one metric - the first team to accumulate $1 million in cash. Due to the casual nature of the mode, it had accumulated a huge fan base over time.

That said, the recent removal of the mode has certainly caused a few upsets. In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at the probable dates for it to return, why it was removed, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

Why was Plunder removed from Warzone?

Possible reasons for removal of Plunder from Warzone discussed (Image via Activision)

The exact reason for the removal of Plunder from Warzone is unknown. Call of Duty tweeted that the mode was being removed as they were investigating a certain issue, and no further clarifications were provided. In fact, even the official Trello board that tracks various issues doesn't discuss the exact reason.

Naturally, speculations abound. The community claims that it had to do something with the XP-gaining system. The game mode would reward players with tons of XP, which is useful for leveling up. But due to the rewarding nature, players could abuse it and collect heaps of experience points by putting in little effort.

That said, it is worth noting here that these are merely speculations, and there has been no official word from the developers.

As for its return, the developers haven't disclosed it yet. However, as mentioned earlier, it is most likely to return with the upcoming Playlist update, which is set to arrive on August 16, 2023. It is also highly likely that the modes will be made available after the Shadow Siege Modern Warfare 3 reveal event concludes.

This is all there is to know about the removal and expected return date for Plunder and Lockdown. Removing the mode without proper justification has certainly raised some eyebrows in the community.

On another note, fans anticipating the MW3 reveal event must tune into Warzone 2 on August 17, 2023, for a first look into the upcoming launch.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.